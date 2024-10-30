Actor Darshan Gets Interim Bail For 6 Weeks In Renukaswamy Murder Case
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Karnataka High Court on Wednesday granted Kannada actor Darshan interim bail for six weeks for medical treatment. The actor was arrested for his alleged involvement in Renukaswamy murder case.
(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)
