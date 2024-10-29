Russian Forces Three Kilometers From Kupiansk Destroying Town With Glide Bombs Military Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces are positioned approximately 2.5 to 3 kilometers from Kupiansk and are bombarding the city, including with 1.5-ton guided aerial bombs.

This information was reported on television by Chief of the Kupiansk Town Military Administration, Andrii Besedin, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The enemy is practically within 2.5 to 3 kilometers from Kupiansk. There are constant bombardments and destruction of critical civilian infrastructure. Even on the right bank, the enemy is striking, including with guided aerial bombs weighing 1.5 tons, which carry massive destructive force," Besedin stated.

He added that some services are still operational on the right bank, and residents are receiving basic utilities. However, the future situation remains unpredictable, with ongoing water supply issues due to damage to the water pipeline.

Mandatory evacuation of the population continues. Currently, more than 2,500 residents remain on the right bank of the Oskil River in Kupiansk. On the left bank (which includes parts of Kupiansk and the communities of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Kivsharivka), over 1,400 people remain.

Besedin also mentioned that a support center for Kupiansk residents is being established in Kharkiv and will open soon.

As reported earlier, on October 17, Kharkiv regional chief Oleh Syniehubov noted that Russian forces had been positioned as close as four kilometers from Kupiansk, adding that the escalating hostilities posed extreme risks to civilians.

Following the Ukrainian counteroffensive in September 2022, nearly all of Kupiansk district was liberated, with less than 2% of Kharkiv region remaining under occupation. Since the area's de-occupation, Russian forces have continued attempts to recapture it, especially aiming to seize Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, an essential transportation hub.

The Russian forces are reportedly trying to sever the Ukrainian Armed Forces' stronghold on the left bank of the Oskil River.