Lucid House Publishing Offers Spooky, Magical, And Thought-Provoking Reads For Halloween And Beyond

New Releases Promise Haunting Mysteries, Supernatural Thrills, and Unforgettable Journeys into the Unknown

- Judy Kirkwood, author of“Twirling in a Beam of Light"ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- October is the perfect time to dive into Lucid House Publishing's award-winning collection of children's and captivating stories for Halloween. From sweet rhyming tales to thrilling suspense novels, there's something for everyone.Highlights of this month's releases include:-'Twas Halloween Night by Geoffrey Owens, illustrated by Karen Hopkins Harrod--->It is a delightful rhyming story celebrating the spooky magic of trick-or-treating, conquering fears, and the value of sharing and friendship.-The Magic Purple Potion (Book 2 of Emma Puff's Secrets Series) by Annie Wilde, illustrated by Beebe Hargrove--->Emma Puff, her dog Rusty, and their friends continue their magical adventures. Disguising themselves as ghosts, they create a spooky and fun experience while themes of friendship, magic, and transformation unfold.The series began with Rusty and Emma's Big Shock, an Independent Book Publishers Award winner and National Indie Excellence Awards finalist.-Waiting for Gabe by Diana Black--->Released on October 8, this poignant tale of life, death, and love has quickly become a bestseller. Black, who draws on her experience in hospice and foster care, tells a moving story about how love continues after death, featuring the spirits of loved ones.-Happenstance (Book 2 of the Time Binder Series) by Andrea Faye Christians---> Available October 29, this sequel to Suspension-a Book Excellence Award finalist in Paranormal Romance-follows Carla Thompson, a Dream Walker, as she time-travels to save civilization, blending supernatural romance with high-stakes adventure.-The Wolf and the Crow and Last Prisoner of Little Bighorn by Joseph Marshall III--->These two new releases in the Smokey River Suspense series join Sing for the Red Dress. Marshall, a Lakota author and cultural leader, blends crime-solving with Native American traditions in these thrilling, edge-of-your-seat narratives.-Twirling in a Beam of Light: A Woman's Life in Poetry by Judy Kirkwood--->This collection celebrates aging, transformation, and new beginnings, offering a hopeful message about finding light after dark times.*For more information on these books, visit .About Lucid House PublishingLucid House Publishing is an award-winning independent book publisher that was created for authors, by authors and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia. They build long-term relationships with authors and publish books in a wide variety of genres, in both fiction and nonfiction. As a writer-centric publishing house, they invest their efforts in great stories and the strong, diverse voices behind them.For more information about Lucid House Publishing and to view the full list of new book releases and more, go to LucidHousePublishing, follow on Instagram @LucidHousePublishing, like on Facebook at Facebook/LucidHousePublishing, and follow on Twitter @LucidHousePublishing.###Media Contact: My Global Presence

