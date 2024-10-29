Tenneco Expands Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) Testing Capabilities To Meet Growing Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Tenneco is working to accommodate growing demand to find H2-ICE solutions for hard-to-abate mobility sectors.

The H2-ICE test cell in Burscheid, Germany, operational since Q4 2022, was expanded with two additional cells, and a fourth new H2-ICE test cell was recently commissioned in Ann Arbor, Mich. A new and unique hydrogen materials test laboratory in Nuremberg, Germany, adds to the testing capabilities, positioning Tenneco as a leader in H2-ICE development.

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move to reinforce its position as a leader in hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2-ICE) critical components, Tenneco is proud to announce the expansion of its H2-ICE testing capabilities. The expansion includes the addition of two new state-of-the-art test cells in Burscheid, Germany, alongside the existing H2-ICE test cell already there, plus a new test cell in Ann Arbor, Mich. Furthermore, the company opened a new and unique hydrogen materials test laboratory in Nuremberg, Germany. These additions enhance Tenneco's research and development capabilities aimed at accommodating the soaring demand for hydrogen propulsion solutions for the difficult to decarbonize industrial sectors, including agriculture, construction and heavy-duty trucking.

As the global transition to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions gains momentum, efficient and reliable hydrogen-powered solutions for the hard-to-abate industrial sectors are experiencing an unprecedented surge. In response to this market demand, Tenneco is strengthening its commitment to driving advancements in H2-ICE critical components.

“The expansion of our H2-ICE testing capabilities globally underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers,” stated Tenneco's Davide Girelli, president of the Powertrain business group.“As a frontrunner in H2-ICE critical components, we recognize the pivotal role that rigorous testing plays to ensure performance, reliability and safety. By adding more test cells and a materials lab, we bolster our position as a leader in the development of sustainable solutions that reduce carbon emissions.”

With a legacy of innovation spanning decades, Tenneco continues to drive progress in powertrain solutions through strategic investments, groundbreaking research and a commitment to sustainability.

“The new test cells plus the materials test lab significantly augment our capacity to conduct comprehensive testing, enabling faster innovation cycles and streamlined product development,” added Tenneco's Christian Herbst-Dederichs, vice president of product and technology, Powertrain.“By investing in cutting-edge infrastructure and research, we aim to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen-powered solutions and contribute to the global efforts to reduce carbon emissions.”

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket. Visit tenneco.com to learn more.





Tenneco's hydrogen engine testing capabilities in Burscheid, Germany.









Tenneco's hydrogen engine testing capabilities in Burscheid, Germany.









Tenneco's new and unique hydrogen engine materials test laboratory in Nuremberg, Germany.









Tenneco's new and unique hydrogen engine materials test laboratory in Nuremberg, Germany.









Tenneco's new state-of-the-art hydrogen engine testing capabilities in Ann Arbor, Mich.









Tenneco's new state-of-the-art hydrogen engine testing capabilities in Ann Arbor, Mich.









Tenneco's new state-of-the-art hydrogen engine testing capabilities in Ann Arbor, Mich.



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at















A video accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: CONTACTS: Lisa Williams Senior Global Director, Communications Tenneco (USA) ... Marius Lebien Senior Manager, Communications Tenneco (Germany) ...