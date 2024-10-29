Christmas Comes Early For 42,500 Kids Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Enchant Christmas

Enchant, creators of the World's Largest Christmas Light Maze, Launches "Kids Light Up The Night" to Give Away Free Holiday Event Tickets Across The Country

SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enchant Christmas, the beloved holiday event known for its immersive World's Largest Christmas Light Maze, shopping Village, and magical atmosphere, and its newest creation, Classic Christmas is excited to announce the launch of "Kids Light Up The Night" during select event dates this season. Designed to make the wonder of Enchant and Classic Christmas more accessible for families, "Kids Light Up The Night" will offer

42,500 complimentary tickets to youth, ensuring a fun and festive experience for thousands of young people.

Enchant Christmas will be taking place November 22, through December 29, in Las Vegas, San Jose and Seattle. Classic Christmas opens November 22 in Dallas, Oklahoma City and San Antonio, and in Houston on November 16.

This initiative underscores Enchant's ongoing commitment to spreading joy during the holiday season and making the experience accessible to families of all sizes and backgrounds. "At Enchant Christmas, we believe the magic of the holiday season should be shared by all," said Kevin Johnston, Founder of Enchant Christmas. "Through the 'Kids Light Up The Night' initiative, we're excited to give back this holiday season by offering thousands of children the chance to experience the wonder and magic of Enchant and Classic at no charge. It's our way of bringing joy to families and making their holiday season a little brighter."

Parents and guardians can secure their family's spot by reserving free kids' tickets on select nights through the Enchant and Classic Christmas websites, respectively. Adult tickets can be purchased for the same night, making it easy to plan an unforgettable evening. The free kids' tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so families are encouraged to act fast. Additional information and links to purchase tickets can be found at:

.

Enchant Christmas Dates:



Seattle: Dec 3, 4, 10 (3,333 comp kid tickets available per date)

San Jose: Dec 3, 10, 11 (3,333 comp kid tickets available per date) Las Vegas: Nov 24 (1K tickets) and Dec 4, Dec 10, Dec 11 (3K comp kid tickets available per date)

Classic Christmas Dates:



Oklahoma City - Nov 24, Dec 12 (2,500 comp kid tickets available per date)

San Antonio - Nov 24 (2,500 comp kid tickets total)

Houston - Nov 24 (2,500 comp kid tickets total) Dallas - Nov 24 (2,500 comp kid tickets total)

About Enchant and Classic Christmas

Enchant is the creator of the award-winning World's Largest Christmas Light Maze, the story-propelled, interactive holiday light maze experience and cornerstone to all Enchant Christmas events. Encompassing over 10 acres of festive programming including a dazzling installation of larger-than-life, custom designed light sculptures, Enchant Christmas is often produced on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. The event offers an ice-skating trail, live entertainment, interactive games, Santa visits and a charming holiday marketplace. Classic Christmas, one of Enchant's latest creations, offers a nostalgic, community-focused celebration that brings the magic of the season to life all in partnership with Coca-Cola. Founded in 2016 by Canadian entrepreneur Kevin Johnston, Enchant has since delighted millions of guests in major cities in the U.S. and Canada. EnchantChristmas

ClassiChristmas

For media inquiries, partnerships, or more information, please contact:

Brian Franklin

Media Relations

703-201-3875

[email protected]

SOURCE Enchant Christmas

