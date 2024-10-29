Credit One Bank And Big Brothers Big Sisters Once Again Team Up For Number One Fan Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Credit One Bank, a leader in the U.S. and pillar of the Las Vegas community, partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada to surprise five bigs and five littles from the organization with tickets to the Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues hockey game on Friday, October 11th. This was the Bank's second time working with the organization for a Number One Fan event, having given them a night at the ballpark for a Las Vegas Aviators game earlier this year.The event was a surprise to the youth at Big Brothers Big Sisters, who were ecstatic when they learned where the charter bus would be taking them that evening. On game night, the participants got to watch the action from the Credit One Bank suite, and meet VGK mascot, Chance, and members of the Vegas Vivas dance team.Credit One Bank launched the Number One Fan initiative in spring of 2023, forming partnerships with six nonprofits in Southern Nevada to offer families and individuals exclusive experiences at local sporting events. The program has collaborated with the Las Vegas Raiders, Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Aviators, and the Credit One Charleston Open to provide unique experiences to its charity partners.These experiences have included on-field access at a Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium for S Las Vegas, participation in Vegas Golden Knights pre-game parades for childhood cancer survivors and their families from Candlelighters, and a private tennis clinic for the youths of Meeting Street Academy at the Credit One Charleston Open with top-10 women's tennis pro, Emma Navarro.Credit One Bank's Number One Fan initiative continues to positively impact the community by creating unforgettable experiences for those in need.Link to images:About Credit One Bank:Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank, in our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Gage Morgan

Kirvin Doak Communications

+1 7024037300

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.