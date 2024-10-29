Celestial Seasonings Invites Tea Drinkers To Taste Our World In New Creative Campaign

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celestial Seasonings , a leading specialty tea brand and part of the Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN )

is pleased to unveil its new "Taste Our World" campaign, a celebration of the brand's more than 50-year commitment to sourcing the very best ingredients and creating delicious, uplifting specialty bagged teas.

Launched earlier this month in the U.S., "Taste Our World" creatively demonstrates the brand's great taste, quality, and expertise, inviting tea drinkers to experience the journey from seed to sip. Consumers are transported inside a cup of Celestial Seasonings tea where they enter a vibrant world of flavor, surrounded by an abundance of herbs, botanicals, spices and fruit, in beautiful landscapes as they're harvested by growers across the globe. The campaign features iconic Celestial Seasonings tea varieties like Cinnamon Apple Spice, which tastes like fall in a cup, Sleepytime Extra for those moments when people need a warm cup of tea to help them wind down before bed, and Raspberry Zinger, which tastes great hot or iced. Further along the consumer's journey, they witness the expert blending of real herbs, botanicals, teas and fruits at the brand's facility in Boulder, Colo. which creates the perfect cup of flavorful tea.

"We believe in the transformative power of tea, and Celestial Seasonings holds a rich legacy of being crafted from the best ingredients to create an exceptional tea experience," said Katrina Borisjuk, Vice President of Snacks and Beverage at Hain Celestial Group. "The Taste Our World campaign is our way of honoring our expertise from seed to sip, while celebrating the vibrancy and delicious taste that have made it the No. 1 herbal bagged tea brand1."

This new campaign reflects the tea brand's personality using bold and vibrant colors, beautiful landscapes, and Sleepytime Bear – features the brand is known for on its artful packaging – and its unbeatable taste by showcasing the care that goes into the sourcing and blending of ingredients.

Celestial Seasonings was founded in 1969 to provide delicious, high-quality teas. Today, its more than 90 tea varieties are blended in Boulder, Colo. and most of its herbs, botanicals, teas and fruits are purchased directly from farmers all over the world. Every incoming ingredient is tested before they're expertly blended, and packaged for retail without strings, tags, staples, or individual wrappers, ultimately reducing waste from entering landfills. Additionally, all the brand's cartons are 100% recyclable (35% post-consumer content).

Developed by creative agency Crispin, the Taste Our World campaign debuted earlier this month in the U.S. with 15-second and 6-second video ads, as well as a variety of static and dynamic assets for use in national online and retail media. The integrated brand experience will be further supported with social media, consumer promotions and PR programming as it is embedded in 2024 and beyond.

About Celestial Seasonings

For more than 50 years, Celestial Seasonings, part of the

Hain

Celestial Group family of brands, has created delicious specialty teas that inspire magical moments of delight. The brand currently offers more than 90 flavorful varieties of herbal, green, black, and wellness teas.

Each

blend is expertly crafted by our

Blendmaster

from the finest

herbs, teas, spices and botanicals and is presented in packaging adorned with beautiful artwork and inspiring quotes. From calming and relaxing to refreshing and rejuvenating to everyday wellness support, there's a Celestial Seasonings®

product for all the moods and moments of your day. We invite you to Taste Our World. For more information, visit

celestialseasonings

or follow Celestial Seasonings on

Facebook ,

Instagram , or

TikTok .

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie SnacksTM, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley's® jelly, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Avalon Organics® personal care, among others. For more information, visit hain and LinkedIn .