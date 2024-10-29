Action Against Hunger Appoints Three New Board Members To Help Address The Global Hunger Crisis

(MENAFN- 3BL) October 29, 2024 /3BL/ - Action Against Hunger , a nonprofit leader that works to create a future where everyone is well nourished, today announced the appointment of three new members of its U.S. Board of Directors . The appointees share a passion for Action Against Hunger's vision of ending hunger in our lifetimes and further enhance the board's expertise in food systems, public health, and policy to help the organization address a growing global hunger crisis.

The new members are:



Patrick Cogny is a Senior Advisor and Board Member for companies in the technology transformation and sustainability space. He brings a focus on climate-related issues along with 32 years of experience leading large businesses serving industrial, technology, and services clients around the world. Patrick previously held positions with General Electric and Genpact in France, Belgium, Eastern Europe, and the USA.

Alain Karaoglan has deep financial expertise and currently serves as executive vice president and head of New York Life's Strategic Businesses. He previously served as chief operating officer for Voya Financial and has held senior roles at companies that include Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette, First Boston Corporation, and Bear Stearns. Jess Kwong is a communications strategist with a passion for transforming gender narratives, and she's eager to tap into her background in journalism and management consulting. She is the Director of Communications at Empower Co., which is building a global voluntary market for social impact focused on women, and an alumna of Princeton University, with a master's degree and Ph.D. in English from Cambridge University.

“With such diverse experience and deep insight, Action Against Hunger is thrilled to collaborate with the new board members,” said Dr. Charles E. Owubah, CEO of Action Against Hunger.“Their experience and commitment to positive social change across disparate contexts greatly strengthens our network and I can't wait to see what the future holds.”

“We are pleased to welcome such accomplished executives to Action Against Hunger's U.S. Board of Directors. Their strong skills and diverse perspectives will further enhance the organization's strong governance and position as a trusted partner to the UN, governments, companies, and local communities around the world,” said Ray Debbane, Action Against Hunger U.S. Board Chair and President and CEO of The Invus Group, LLC, a global investment firm.

Action Against Hunger, which operates in 59 countries, has been recognized for its transparency and governance practices, earning 17 consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity evaluator. This is the highest level of recognition, reflecting the organization's sound fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency.

“Hunger is a crisis, but with conviction, funding and leadership, it is a crisis we can solve,” said Owubah.“The world produces enough food for everyone, so hunger isn't just an issue of food; it's an issue of equity. With continued leadership from our Board of Directors, we can help deliver on the promise of zero hunger for all.”

The new appointments to the Board join existing members who include : Ray Debbane (Chair), Thilo Semmelbauer (Co-Chair), Sylvain Desjonqueres (Co-Chair), Dr. Charles Owubah (Secretary and Chief Executive Officer), Christophe Duthoit (Treasurer), Mitra Best, Yves-André Istel, Ketty Pucci-Sisti Maisonrouge, Amy Schulman, Robert Spatt, Karim Tabet, Sandra Tamer, David Van Zandt, and Burton Haimes (Emeritus).

About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 21 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across 59 countries, our 8,900 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.