Albertsons Companies Awards Grant To Lincoln School For Participation In The Explore.Act.Tell. Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies is thrilled to spotlight Lincoln School in Garwood, NJ, for their outstanding participation in the Act. (E.A.T.) Program. Their innovative project focusing on addressing hunger and food insecurity in their community has earned them a well-deserved grant funded by the Nourishing Neighbors program, a charitable initiative of Albertsons Companies Foundation.

Through the E.A.T. Program, Lincoln School students engaged in project-based learning, developed a comprehensive plan, and successfully executed a food drive collecting canned fruits and vegetables. They also created "seed" bags containing seeds and pots to encourage recipients to grow their own fresh produce.

The success of this initiative demonstrates how young minds, when empowered, can bring about significant positive changes in their communities.

Learn more about E.A.T. here .

