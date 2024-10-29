Minister Of Transport Meets UAE Director General Of Civil Aviation Authority

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of HE Jassim bin Saif bin Al Sulaiti met with Director General of the General Civil Authority of the sisterly United Arab Emirates HE Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation in the field of civil aviation and the means to enhance it, particularly smart and environmentally-friendly related to air transport.

The meeting was attended by Acting President of the General Civil Aviation Authority Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri.