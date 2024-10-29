Minister Of Transport Meets UAE Director General Of Civil Aviation Authority
Date
10/29/2024 2:00:20 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of transport HE Jassim bin Saif bin Al Sulaiti met with Director General of the General Civil Aviation Authority of the sisterly United Arab Emirates HE Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi.
The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation in the field of civil aviation and the means to enhance it, particularly smart and environmentally-friendly technology related to air transport.
The meeting was attended by Acting President of the General Civil Aviation Authority Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri.
MENAFN29102024000063011010ID1108830149
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.