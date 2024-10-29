Recruiting For Good's The Sweetest Treats 3 Days To Party In 2025, 2026 & 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl cause, meaningful parties, and sweet nonprofits.In an effort to make a greater difference in LA by helping fund nonprofits; Recruiting for Good is making fundraising fun by rewarding referrals with donations, and The Sweetest 3 Days to Party at 2025 US Open in NY, 2026 World Cup in LA (and USA), and 2027 US Open at Pebble Beach.Recruiting for Good is rewarding once in a lifetime all-inclusive sport weekend experiences.The All-Inclusive limited edition 2025 US Open experience includes; a silver experience gift card to Per Se, $1000 gift card to stay at The Sweetest Hotel, $1000 to land VIP Tennis Tix.According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to experience life differently? Join the Club to Do Something Good and Party for Good!'"How to Earn a Once in a Lifetime Experience1. Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; by introducing an HR Executive, CEO, or CFO.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Person who makes introduction chooses which 3 Days to Party weekend experience to enjoy.AboutLove to Experience Life Differently? Join The Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good referral program; by introducing a company hiring to help fund LA Nonprofit. And earn one of The Sweetest 3 Days to Party; All-Inclusive Sport Weekend Experience in 2025 (US Open in NY), 2026 (World Cup in LA and USA), 2027 (US Open in Pebble Beach). Once in a Lifetime Experience!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Nonprofits! To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!

