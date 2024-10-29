Olive Branch Mission Hosts Timely Exclusive Documentary Screening: Americans With No Address

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Friday, November 1st, Olive Branch Mission is hosting a second exclusive screening of an unreleased documentary title“Americans With No Address.” Narrated by William Baldwin, this exemplifies the increasing homeless crisis sweeping America and captures the untold stories of those experiencing life on the streets.Olive Branch Mission invites the to attend along with various local lawmakers and faith leaders to view this eye-opening screening this Friday, November 1st at 6:00pm at Kennedy King College located at 740 W. 63rd Street, Chicago, IL 60621. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness and initiate solution-based conversations about the increasing human cost of homelessness. Watch the trailer here.Leaders from the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Homelessness Division are attending, as well as Chicago Aldermen/women and Commissioners who wish to raise awareness regarding this crisis.Olive Branch Board member Sir Dr. Walt Whitman, director of the Soul Children of Chicago will serve as emcee.Olive Branch Mission has the unique opportunity to screen the documentary through a partnership with Robert Craig Films. The documentary is a precursor to a feature-length film titled“No Address” to be released on February 25, 2025, starring William Baldwin, Ashanti, Ty Pennington, Beverly D'Angelo, and others. The first screening took place on October 19th at St. Rita of Cascia High School.For questions and to RSVP, contact Erin Shade at the phone number and email provided.# # #As a dedicated partner on the frontlines in the fight to end homelessness, Olive Branch Mission (OBM) is committed to creating hope and change for all individuals experiencing homelessness. With a 157 year track record of continuous operation in Chicago, OBM is passionately engaged in creating opportunities for life transformation, growth, development and restoration of individuals and families.

