'Triumph Through Trial: The Untold Story Behind The Canonization Of Sister Maria Faustina Kowalska' By Joseph P. Kenney

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- About the BookIn this powerful book, author Joe Kenney presents“Triumph Through Trial: The Untold Story Behind the Canonization of Sister Maria Faustina Kowalska”, a remarkable narrative that dives deeply into the essence of unwavering faith and the extraordinary events surrounding the canonization of Saint Faustina. This riveting story is a compelling fusion of personal family history, miraculous healing, and an unyielding testament to God's Divine Mercy.Told with vivid prose and historical authenticity, the book intertwines firsthand accounts, journal entries, and personal anecdotes to bring to life the journey of the Kulhan family, the healing of Father Ronald Pytel, and the deeply inspiring canonization process of Saint Faustina. Joe's narrative does not just recount events; it mirrors the strength, hope, and faith that stand resilient even in the face of trials. With a calm, plainspoken style, this book reminds readers of the miracles that arise from faith and offers a contemplative view of divine intervention in the modern world.This story doesn't merely explore the canonization of a saint; it also reaches out to all who face hardships and seemingly insurmountable challenges, reaffirming that miracles are possible. By weaving these true stories into a unified narrative,“Triumph Through Trial” becomes a call to faith and a gentle reminder of God's ongoing, compassionate work within the universe.About the AuthorAuthor Joseph P. Kenney's life path is a testament to perseverance and commitment. After completing his undergraduate studies at Creighton University, Kenney served as an aviation officer in the U.S. Army, including a combat tour in Iraq. Upon his return, he pursued his law degree at Creighton University, later commissioning as a JAG officer. He retired from military service as a Lieutenant Colonel, and through his writings, Kenney offers readers an intimate look into life's trials, triumphs, and the redemptive power of faith.Message from the Author“I wrote this book to memorize the inspirational story of my in-laws, the Kulhan family, and to give encouragement to those who are struggling with difficulties in life to not give up hope.”Connect with Joseph Kenney on his website, Joseph Kenney - IMDb for updates and insights into his diverse interests.Joseph P. Kenney shared insights into“Triumph Through Trial” in an interview with Kate Delaney on her podcast, thenewsaholic.Recently, he participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford bringing the book's message to a broad audience and sharing his personal connection to Saint Faustina's inspiring story. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: )“Triumph Through Trial: The Untold Story Behind the Canonization of Sister Maria Faustina Kowalska” is now available for those seeking a story of faith, hope, and resilience. This book is available for purchase at major online retailers such as Amazon and Barnes&Noble. To have a copy of this book, just visit Amazon or you may click this link

