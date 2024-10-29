Emtelligent Unveils AI-Powered Workflow Solution For Clinical Review

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

emtelligent® Clinical Workflow brings speed, accuracy to medical document review, saving time and money

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

emtelligent , a leader in the development of clinical-grade medical AI software, today announced the release of emtelligent Clinical Workflow, a powerful, AI-assisted clinical review tool that transforms how healthcare professionals review medical records.

A

UI designed

by clinicians to implement new AI features,

emtelligent

Clinical Workflow

simplifies document processing and medical review

saving healthcare teams time and money. Built for payers, hospitals,

government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and Independent Review Organizations (IROs), the intuitive and conversational interface brings unmatched speed and accuracy to medical document review.

Instead of searching through 400-page faxes, endless discharge notes, and patient-submitted forms, users can quickly access important health data through emtelligent's AI-assisted clinical review platform. emtelligent Clinical Workflow can be used with the emtelligent Medical

Language Engine and emtelligent Document Manager to dramatically improve data accuracy and accelerate data extraction across multiple use cases, including:





Payment Integrity

Prior Authorization & UM

Patient Summary & Medical Review

Clinical Trial Management

Real-World Evidence

Research & Therapeutic Discovery And more

"Clinicians, coders, and reviewers spend countless hours digging through complex, unstructured documents," said Tim O'Connell, M.D., CEO and co-founder of emtelligent. "It's an expensive and time-consuming process that can be done far faster and at much lower cost deploying medical AI and automation. emtelligent Clinical Workflow frees up valuable time for healthcare professionals to focus on patient care and other high-value activities."

Users of emtelligent's healthcare workflow solution also can search using free text or even medical codes like

ICD-10

or

SNOMED, getting precise, organized results in seconds. emtelligent Clinical Workflow

allows for easy

annotation,

form-filling, and

bookmarking, ensuring users never lose track of important information.

Unlocking data to drive clinical insights

"Healthcare is experiencing a data revolution," said Anoop Sarkar, CTO and co-founder of emtelligent. "In the past 15 years, digitization and interoperability have unlocked terabytes of clinical information. But the data needed to unlock the most exciting discoveries and new frontiers in healthcare remains buried in unstructured clinical notes. While AI and natural language processing (NLP) have demonstrated renewed promise in tackling this problem, concerns over data accuracy, safety, and ethics have discouraged adoption."

emtelligent's products are engineered with the enhanced level of accuracy and precision required to operate in today's complex healthcare settings, enabling healthcare organizations to transform unstructured data into actionable insights at enterprise scale.

The emtelligent Medical Language Engine

uses large language models (LLMs) and advanced AI to transform unstructured clinical text from millions of records into easily accessible, structured healthcare data. Document Manager is a document-splitting and information extraction engine that identifies, categorizes and collates paper forms and complex medical documents, digitizing them and making them available for immediate use.

With emtelligent's Clinical Workflow, Medical Language Engine and Document Manager, healthcare organizations can access the data they need to uncover clinical insights that can be deployed to meet the clinical data needs of any healthcare business.

About emtelligent:

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, emtelligent® has developed the most accurate and feature-rich medical AI platform on the market. The emtelligent medical AI product suite provides users with a simple and intuitive interface and combines natural language processing (NLP) and large language models (LLMs) – rigorously trained on vast amounts of annotated medical data – to drive actionable insights. Unlock the power of the full patient record now with emtelligent's Clinical Workflow, Document Manager and Medical Language Engine, and improve care outcomes, reduce costs, drive revenue, and fuel research breakthroughs. Learn more or schedule a demo at emtelligent .

