Cloudzero Named A Visionary In The 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Cloud Financial Management Tools

CloudZero is recognized based on "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute"

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudZero, the globally trusted leader in proactive cloud cost efficiency, announced it was recently positioned as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Cloud Management Tools.

According to the report, "Visionaries have an ambitious vision of the future and are making significant investments in the development of unique technologies. Their services are still emerging, and they have many capabilities in development that are not yet generally available. Although they may have many customers, they might not yet serve a broad range of use cases well or may have a limited geographic scope."

CloudZero scored above average in the Multicloud & Hybrid Management, Resource Classification, Cost Allocation & Reporting, and KPI Tracking & Incentives use cases in the accompanying 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Financial Management Tools report relative to the 10 other vendors evaluated.

"At CloudZero, we are maniacally focused on innovating to help our customers better analyze and improve the ROI from their investments in the cloud," said Anand Sundaram, senior vice president of product at CloudZero. "We are proud to have these ongoing efforts recognized by being named a Visionary in this space. We will continue to build a solution that solves leading-edge problems for our customers."

Gartner customers can view the full report here .

About CloudZero

CloudZero is the leader in proactive cloud cost efficiency. We enable engineers to build cost-efficient software without slowing down innovation. CloudZero's next-generation cloud cost optimization platform automates the collection, allocation, and analysis of cloud costs to uncover savings opportunities and improve unit economics. We are the only platform that enables companies to understand 100% of their operational cloud spend and take an engineering-led approach to optimizing that spend. CloudZero is used by industry leaders worldwide, such as Coinbase, Klaviyo, Miro, New Relic, Nubank, and Rapid7. Visit cloudzero to get started today.

