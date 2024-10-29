BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANK WELCOMES AMBER HENSLEY AS AVP, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hensley to Expand Commercial Relationships Across the Capital Region and Drive Business Growth

- David Omicinski, Vice President, Commercial BankingBALLSTON SPA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Christopher R. Dowd , President and CEO of Ballston Spa National (BSNB), today announced that Amber Hensley has been named Assistant Vice President, Business Development Officer.In this role, Hensley will be responsible for developing and cultivating relationships with business banking customers across the Capital Region. She will play a pivotal role in expanding commercial banking opportunities, retaining existing business, and driving growth in the bank's market share through the acquisition of new customers. Hensley will also leverage her experience to identify cross-sell opportunities for BSNB's full suite of business services, including cash management, loan, deposit, investment, and insurance products.Hensley joined BSNB following a successful tenure at Pioneer Bank in Albany, where she served as a Business Banking Relationship Manager. Prior to that, Hensley also managed Pioneer's headquarters branch, overseeing sales performance and business growth initiatives. Now on board with BSNB and joining the bank's new business development team, Amber will be located at the bank's Guilderland location, 1973 Western Ave, Albany, NY."Amber grew up in the Capital Region and her expertise in business banking and her proven track record of building strong relationships with customers make her an invaluable asset to our team," said David Omicinski, Vice President, Commercial Banking. "Her deep understanding of the industry, combined with her dedication to our local businesses that are the backbone of our economy will be instrumental in furthering BSNB's mission to serve businesses in our community."“Ballston Spa National Bank's rich history and community-centric focus align with my philosophy that banking is more than conducting transactions,” said Hensley. "It's an opportunity to partner with our customers in their own space, understand and embrace their unique challenges, and create a customized program to enable their success, whether that's providing an equipment loan, a commercial line of credit, an expansion loan or other business service.”Hensley holds a degree in Business from Sage College of Albany and is a graduate of Niskayuna High School. She is a former board member of St. Catherine's Center for Children and is a current volunteer at the Crossroads Center for Children.In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband, their two dogs and exploring the beautiful Capital Region on the back of a Harley-Davidson.ABOUT BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANKBallston Spa National Bank (BSNB) is a locally focused, relationship-driven community bank invested in making a difference not only for customers but for its community. With 13 locations headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY, BSNB offers a wide range of financial products and services to individuals, families, municipalities, nonprofits, and businesses throughout New York's greater Capital Region. Learn more about BSNB's offerings here. To become part of BSNB's online community, please visit Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

