Woody Auction's High Quality Art Glass And Antiques Auction, Dec. 7, Features A Captivating Array Of Fine Collectibles

The auction items range from French and English cameo and hand painted Limoges to rare Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre and American and Brilliant Period cut glass.

- Jason WoodyDOUGLASS, KS, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A colorful and vibrant vase and an equally dazzling Malfrey pot, each marked Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre and both designed by Daisy Makeig Jones; a lovely signed Daum Nancy French cameo and enamel art glass vase ; and a floriform vase signed L.C. Tiffany-Favrile are just a few of the highlight lots in an auction slated for Saturday, December 7th by Woody Auction, live and online.Officially titled a High-Quality Art Glass and Antiques Auction, the sale has a start time of 9:30 am Central. An automated online-only auction featuring 354 lots of similar items will be held the day before, on Friday, December 6th, starting promptly at 8 am Central time, exclusively on LiveAuctioneers.The December 7th auction will be held online (thru LiveAuctioneers) as well as live in the auction hall located at 130 Third Street in Douglass. In total, 305 lots will cross the auction block, all with no reserves. There is also no buyer's premium (BP) for those in attendance (when paying with cash or check) and no sales tax will be collected from bidders present at the auction (or residing in Kansas).“Join us for our last major auction event of the year, where history meets elegance,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction.“Our multi-genre antique auction features a captivating array of collectibles, from French and English cameo and hand painted Limoges to rare Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre and American and Brilliant Period cut glass.”Mr. Woody added,“Whether you're an avid collector or a first-time bidder, there's something for everyone. Find that perfect piece to elevate your home or expand your collection. Don't miss your chance to own a slice of history. Bid with us and let the charm of the past inspire your present.”With a pre-sale estimate of $15,000-$20,000, the covered vase marked Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre (#Z4968, on vase #2046) is the sale's expected top lot. The vase, lot #80 in the catalog, has a Temple on a Rock pattern and boasts exceptional quality and condition. It is exactly as featured in Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre Book by Una Des Fontaines, on page 126. It's from the Paul Pellet estate collection.From the same collection, lot #30 is the Malfrey pot marked Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre (#Z5463) in the Bubbles pattern, 7 1⁄2 inches tall. It has an incredible lid and a design that features a spider and web with a trapped fairy. The pot is of exceptional quality and should change hands for $10,000-$15,000.Lot 64 is the early 1900s signed Daum Nancy French cameo and enamel art glass vase, 15 1⁄4 inches tall with a yellow and white mottled ground and a colorful enamel branch and berry décor (est. $2,000-$3,500).Lot 107 is a beautiful example of a floriform art glass vase signed L.C. Tiffany-Favrile (#1085d), 12 inches tall, white opal with a green pulled feather design. It is expected to finish at $2,000-$3,500.Lot 35 is an extremely rare miniature art glass vase, 2 1⁄2 inches tall, a cabinet piece signed L.C. Tiffany (#N1978), iridescent green with a silver pulled feather design. It should gavel for $1,500-$2,500.Lot 60 is a highly detailed English cameo art glass vase, 9 inches tall, with bright citrine yellow ground and amazing white cameo cutback overlay featuring a rose, lily and butterfly décor (est. $1,500-$2,500).Lot 113 is a four-sided magnum paperweight, dated 1997 and signed Buzzini. The Earth and Roots paperweight, 4 3⁄4 inches tall, is exceptionally detailed and has a beautiful lampwork bouquet design (est. $1,000-$2,000).Lot 140 is a porcelain, hand-painted game set marked L.R.L. Limoges, artist signed“De Nemouns”, having an exceptional 19 inch by 14 inch tray (or platter) and ten 9 1⁄2 inch diameter plates. Each piece has lavender water lily highlights (est. $1,000-$2,000).Lot 288 is a circa 1894 four-lily epergne attributed to Thomas Webb & Son, with blown glass ball shape lilies, a yellow and white pulled feather design, a cranberry threaded exterior and three clear bent leaf highlights, all mounted on a beveled mirror base. It's 11 1⁄2 inches in height (est. $1,000-$2,000).Lot 18 is a rare form paperweight center bowl signed Rick Ayotte, dated 2003 (est. $1,000-$1,600). The large magnum size paperweight center has an attached bowl that's amethyst shading to clear and boasts a beautiful lavender and white rose floral bouquet.A preview will be held on Friday, December 6th, from 1-5 pm, in the Woody Auction auction hall.Here is a link to Woody Auction's "landing page" on LiveAuctioneers: . The catalog in its entirety will be posted online soon. Bidders should register 48 hours in advance. Absentee bids will require a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. Deadline is noon, Dec. 5. Absentee bids will be charged a buyer's premium of 15 percent of the selling price + shipping (10 percent if paying by cash or check). The catalog in its entirety will be posted online soon.Telephone bidding is available for lots with a low estimate of $750 or greater (low estimates can be found on LiveAuctioneers). Email your phone bid list to ... by noon on Wednesday, December 4th. Include your name, address, primary phone number and backup phone number. You'll get a phone call to confirm receipt of your bid list.“We do our best to keep shipping costs as low as possible while wrapping everything securely to arrive at your home in excellent condition,” Mr. Woody said.“We pass our UPS discount on to our clients.”Woody Auction has attempted to call any flaws that can affect the value of an item, but final determination is left to the buyer. Common nicks and scratches have not been called.As for area lodging, Woody Auction has several suggestions: the Comfort Inn in Augusta, Kan.: 316-260-3006 (mention Woody Auction for a single queen or king room rate of $79 plus tax when booked directly with them); Holiday Inn Express, Andover, Kan.: 316-733-8833; and the Hampton Inn, Derby, Kan.: 316-425-7900. All three are located within a 15-20-minute drive of the Woody auction hall.Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign a single item, an estate or collection, you may call (316) 747-2694; or, send an email to .... To learn more about Woody Auction and the auction slated for Saturday, December 7th, by Woody Auction, starting at 9:30 am Central time, online and live in Douglass, Kansas, visit .# # # #

