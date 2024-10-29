Magnetic Products Inc. (MPI) Launches The World's First Magnetic Separation Mobile App Monitor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Patented Intell-I-Mag® gets even easier with a new mobile app-hands-free tramp metal monitoring in the palm of your hand

- Kyle Rhodes, MPI Executive Vice PresidentHIGHLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MPIMAGNET-Magnetic Products Inc. (MPI) will introduce the Intell-I-Mag ® mobile app, the world's first real-time, hands-free, tramp metal monitoring system accessible on mobile devices, at this year's PackExpo, which will take place from November 3 to 6 at McCormick Place Convention Center, booth N-5543.Keeping metal contaminants out of bulk materials is an ongoingchallenge-one that, if not appropriately planned for and prioritized, can cost a company millions of dollars in rejected products, expose them to recall risk, and damage brand reputation.This robust magnetic separation technology conveniently tells operators and personnel exactly when a magnet needs to be cleaned-and when it does not. Intell-I-Mag® self-monitors and provides real-time performance alerts, eliminating unnecessary maintenance downtime while protecting the product from metal contamination. This allows operators to optimize their magnet cleaning schedule, reduce downtime, and maintain the performance of their metal control system.The Intell-I-Mag® dashboard can be accessed from a factory-integrated PLC, local HMI display, through a secure online link from an on-site or remote computer, or on-the-move via the smartphone mobile app.The Intell-I-Mag® mobile application (available for Apple and Android) empowers operators and managers to monitor, control, and access data from magnetic separators via their mobile devices in real time. With user-friendly graphics and alerts, the app allows for on-the-go monitoring of each magnet within a facility. Users can configure magnetic separators directly from their smartphones-collecting, processing, and analyzing real-time data. The app also provides customizable alert settings to ensure optimal performance of their metal control system. Additionally, operators and managers can remotely track key performance metrics such as metal capture volume and current and maximum temperature." The Intell-I-Mag® controller and mobile app are an industry game changer. The Intell-I-Mag® app can be customized with user-defined capacity levels; easy-to-read graphics display visual alerts when the magnetic separators reach those user-defined thresholds. Operators can boost productivity, minimize downtime, and enhance overall efficiency directly from their smartphone," stated Kyle Rhodes, MPI Executive Vice President.See a live demonstration of Intell-I-Mag® and the new mobile app during PackExpo in Chicago in booth N-5543. Learn more about the Blade MagnetTM at mpimagnet.About Magnetic Products Inc (MPI)Based in Metro Detroit, Michigan, Magnetic Products Inc. (MPI) designs, manufactures, and services magnets, material handling, and electronic inspection systems. MPI products are designed to be complete metal and foreign contamination control and material handling solutions. MPI leads the industry by continuously engineering inventive magnetic equipment and advancing customer education. Our processing solutions are built to last - pairing engineers with expert manufacturers to design and build the best products. MPI has numerous patents, trademarks, and property designs that have revolutionized the separation and material handling industries. Need to speak with an MPI Expert? Contact Us by email at ... or by phone at 248.887.5600×1.Media ContactMeredith Newman, Marketing | ...Sales ContactKris Tennyson, Director of Sales| ... |248-886-4886

