Patentplus Inventor Develops Sun Visor Attachment To Reduce Sunlight Glare (NJR-191)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new visor accessory for to reduce sun glare," said an inventor, from Brick, N.J., "so I invented the Sun Blocker. My design helps avoid annoying eyestrain and discomfort when traveling in a vehicle."

The invention provides increased sun visor protection for motorists. In doing so, it reduces sun glare. As a result, it increases safety and eye protection. It also eliminates the need to squint or strain your eyes. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

