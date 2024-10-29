عربي


Patentplus Inventor Develops Sun Visor Attachment To Reduce Sunlight Glare (NJR-191)


10/29/2024 10:46:32 AM

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new visor accessory for vehicles to reduce sun glare," said an inventor, from Brick, N.J., "so I invented the Sun Blocker. My design helps avoid annoying eyestrain and discomfort when traveling in a vehicle."

The invention provides increased sun visor protection for motorists. In doing so, it reduces sun glare. As a result, it increases safety and eye protection. It also eliminates the need to squint or strain your eyes. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The Sun Blocker is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit
or contact [email protected] .

