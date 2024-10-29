Polio Team Attacked In Orakzai, One Policeman Martyred, Another Injured

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Orakzai district, armed assailants opened fire on a polio team in the Dabori Badaan Khel area, resulting in the martyrdom of one officer and injuries to another.

Following the attack, police and Frontier Corps forces arrived and launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers. Police have reported the detention of three suspects in connection with the incident.

The assault occurred just as a nationwide polio vaccination drive commenced across Pakistan, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



This year, polio cases have risen to 40 across the country, with the highest number in Balochistan at 20 cases, followed by Sindh with 12 cases, including four from Karachi. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded six cases, while Punjab and Islamabad reported one.