Emcure Pharma Strengthens its Derma Portfolio with the launch of Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals Limited

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 28, 2024 – Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited (“Emcure”), a leading Indian Pharma company, is set to cater to a growing dermatology segment in India with formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals Limited. As a part of this strategic initiative, Emcure's existing dermatology business will also operate under Emcutix. With a renewed focus and a dedicated team, the newly setup entity plans to significantly expand Emcure’s offerings. The focus will be on building a differentiated product portfolio including first-time launches designed to fulfil the unmet needs of the Indian dermatology market.



The market is seeing strong growth primarily driven by a growing population. As per IQVIA, the Indian dermatology market stands at $1.84 Bn (MAT sales July 2024). The Indian consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of skin health, driving the need for both therapeutic and aesthetic skin care products.



Speaking on the future growth of dermatology, CEO and Managing Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, Satish Mehta stated, “The dermatology market in India, is experiencing a significant surge in both value and unit consumption. Emcure is well-positioned to cater to the unmet needs of the Indian market. With a dedicated entity, Emcure aims to concentrate on developing and introducing both prescription and consumer dermatology solutions.”



Emcutix will be spearheaded by G. Sathya Narayanan, who brings with him over three decades of extensive experience in the dermatology sector, with his last stint as the Managing Director of Galderma for South Asia (including India). His notable career includes building some of the most iconic brands in prescription, consumer, and aesthetic dermatology.

Commenting on his new role with Emcutix, Sathya Narayanan said, “Emcutix represents a unique opportunity with derma care solutions for healthcare professionals, patients and consumers by developing a differentiated dermatology portfolio. Building on Emcure’s legacy of innovation, I look forward to building a portfolio of products that will make a meaningful difference in skin health in India.”









MENAFN29102024005232011781ID1108829409