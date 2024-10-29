World’S Lowest Fee Bitcoin And Ether Etps (Ticker: BTC, Ticker: ETH) Garner $750,000,000 Inflows In First Three Months Of Trading

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, an asset management firm with over a decade of expertise in investing, offering more than 25 products, and manager of Grayscale® Mini Trust (NYSE Arca: BTC) and Grayscale® Mini Trust (NYSE Arca: ETH), today announced that its lowest-fee* and Ether ETPs – symbols: and – have together garnered more than $750,000,000 inflows since the products launched on July 31, 2024, and July 23, 2024, respectively, just three months ago.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ("BTC") and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ("ETH"), exchange traded products, are not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (or the '40 Act) and therefore are not subject to the same regulations and protections as 1940 Act registered ETFs and mutual funds.

“Crypto is still in the very early stages of adoption, and the success of BTC and ETH to-date is emblematic of strong client demand for low-cost ETPs that enable simple, convenient, flexible exposure to top crypto assets,” said John Hoffman Grayscale Managing Director, Head of Distribution and Partnerships.“Grayscale has long prioritized bridging the gap between traditional finance and the crypto ecosystem because we believe our clients deserve the ability to gain exposure to digital assets through the trusted ETP wrapper. The Grayscale team is focused on helping all investors navigate the digital asset class, as they seek to future-proof their financial portfolios and practices.”

Grayscale® Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSE Arca: BTC) is the lowest-cost Bitcoin ETP in the world with over $2B AUM, as of October 24, 2024, at 0.15% (15bps) annually.

Grayscale® Ethereum Mini Trust (NYSE Arca: ETH) is the lowest-fee Ether ETP in the world with over $1B AUM, as of October 24, 2024, at 0.15% (15bps) annually. Combined, BTC and ETH, have generated net inflows of over $750,000,000 to-date.



Symbols: BTC and ETH are the most cost-effective financial products for investors looking to gain exposure to Bitcoin and Ether, the market-leading assets in the transformational blockchain technology industry.

* BTC is low cost based on gross expense ratio at 0.15%. ETH is low cost based on gross expense ratio at 0% for the first 6 months of trading for the first $2.0 billion. After the Trust reaches $2.0 billion in assets or after 6-month waiver period, the fee will be 0.15%. See prospectus for additional fee waiver information. Brokerage fees and other expenses may still apply.

Please read the prospectuses carefully before investing in BTC and ETH ( the“Trusts”) . Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the Marketing Agent for the Trusts.

An investment in the Trusts is subject to a high degree of risk and heightened volatility. Digital assets are not suitable for an investor that cannot afford the loss of the entire investment. An investment in the Trusts is not an investment in Ether or Bitcoin. Investing involves significant risk, including possible loss of principle.

About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a proven track record and deep expertise as the world's largest crypto asset manager. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure.

