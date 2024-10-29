North Korea's FM to visit Russia as Biden cautions of 'dangerous' situation

(MENAFN) North Korea's Foreign Choe Son-hui departed Pyongyang on Monday night for an official visit to Russia, according to North Korean state media. The Korean Central News Agency reported that Choe and her delegation were seen off by Moscow's ambassador to North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, at Pyongyang International Airport. This visit is described as part of a strategic dialogue aimed at enhancing bilateral ties, following an agreement reached by the leaders of both countries during a summit in June 2024.



Choe reportedly arrived in Vladivostok on Tuesday and is expected to continue to Moscow on Wednesday, as noted by Russia's state-run Tass news agency. The timing of her visit raises concerns in the West regarding North Korea's increasing military cooperation with Russia, particularly amid reports of North Korean troops being deployed in Russia to support Moscow's efforts in Ukraine.



President Joe Biden addressed the situation on Monday, labeling it "very dangerous" after voting in Delaware. Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh stated that U.S. intelligence estimates indicate there are now approximately 10,000 North Korean troops in Russia, a significant increase from the previous estimate of 3,000. These troops have been sent for training in eastern Russia and are likely to reinforce Russian forces engaged in combat in Ukraine.



Singh highlighted that some of these North Korean soldiers are moving towards Russia's western Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have established positions. She expressed growing concern that Russia may use these troops in combat or to support operations against Ukrainian forces, framing this development as indicative of Moscow's weakening position in the conflict.

