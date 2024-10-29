Echostor's Daniel Clydesdale-Cotter And Nick Sikorski Recognized As A CRN 2024 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStor Technologies , a leading solutions provider, announced today that CRN , a brand of The Company , has named Daniel Clydesdale-Cotter, CIO, and Nick Sikorski, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, as 2024 CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders. This CRN list honors solution provider professionals who stand out for their innovative contributions to the growth and success of their organizations.

The annual list spotlights rising-star executives, managers, and directors who are 40 years of age or younger and already demonstrate strong leadership capabilities in their roles with solution provider organizations, including technology integrators, VARs, MSPs, MSSPs and IT consultants.

An emerging leader in the technology sector, Clydesdale-Cotter's impact on EchoStor has been transformative. He joined EchoStor five years ago and, in his most recent role as VP of Innovation, led the creation and growth of EchoStor's AI GTM Strategy, positioning the company at the forefront of emerging technologies. His leadership in EchoStor's internal digital transformation efforts has enabled substantial company growth and operational efficiency.



In his new role as VP of Sales and Marketing, Sikorski is responsible for going to market strategy in pursuit of the company's overall sales goals. His focus is on building and developing highly performing teams that are singularly focused on creating value for EchoStor's customers, while maintaining an objective for operational excellence. He is passionate about leading, mentoring and developing sales, marketing, and technical teams. Sikorski has held several leadership positions with over 15 years of sales experience in channel sales. Most recently, Sikorski successfully launched EchoStor's Tri-State expansion, while driving specialty teams that have supported a rapidly growing Modern Workplace, Digital Workflows and Managed Service portfolio.

"It's an exciting time here at EchoStor. Scaling our business at a tremendous pace while maintaining and building customer trust is essential for our long-term success," said Mike Johnson, CEO of EchoStor. "Building and sustaining this trust requires leaders who connect strategic vision with technical execution. Daniel's work as a CIO has been transformative, not only for our internal innovation but also in creating impactful technology solutions that advance our customers' goals. Meanwhile, Nick's leadership has been instrumental in growing EchoStor's geographic footprint and supporting our expanding client base. I'm thrilled to see them both recognized for their exceptional contributions."

About EchoStor Technologies

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Norwood, MA, EchoStor Technologies is a leading information technology provider with focus areas in Next Gen Data Center, Security, Digital Workflows, and Modern Workplace. EchoStor Technologies partners with industry-leading manufacturers to offer a full suite of advanced technology solutions focused on the entire lifecycle of customer data and infrastructure. Its expertise includes Software Defined Infrastructure, Data Center Networking, Data Protection, Hybrid Cloud, Cloud Security, Network Segmentation, Secure Web Access, Identity Management, Service Management, Automation & Integration, Governance Risk & Compliance, Asset & IT Ops Management, AI & BI, End-User Productivity, Business Process Automation, Analytics & Insights.



