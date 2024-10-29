Interior Minister Inaugurates Milipol Qatar, Launches Qatar Digital Identity App

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of the Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), inaugurated the 15th edition of the Milipol Qatar and Conference, the global event for internal security and safety.

The Minister also launched the 'Qatar Digital Identity' application during his visit to the of Interior's pavilion at Milipol Qatar 2024.

The 'Qatar Digital Identity' app is a smart application that provides digital versions of ID cards and documents, allowing users to access various electronic services without the need for physical documents. It facilitates numerous services within the country, enabling access and activation through biometric data. The app also simplifies obtaining electronic services on the Ministry of Interior's website.

The exhibition, organized by the Ministry of Interior, is being held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) for three days.

The inauguration was attended by several ministers and senior officials from the country, as well as guests including ministers, police chiefs from various sisterly and friendly countries, ambassadors, experts, specialists from around the world and leading international companies specializing in internal security and representatives of exhibiting companies.

After the inauguration, the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force, and the guests toured various pavilions of the exhibition, where they viewed the latest equipment and devices displayed, as well as innovative services and systems in internal security and civil defence.

They listened to explanations on the features of the new security systems, their roles, advanced technologies, and the nature of their integration and roles in enhancing internal security, as well as prevention and protection from crimes.

