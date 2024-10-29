From Fireball To Crierball: Thanks To Fireball Whisky Football Fans Can Drink The Tears Of Their Biggest Rivals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





This November Fireball is literally transforming tears into cheers with the launch of a game-changing, limited-edition whisky infused with the very essence of football rivalries: the tears of losing teams. Dubbed Crierball, this first-of-its-kind offering promises to capture the true spirit of game day.

Dubbed Crierball, this first-of-its-kind offering promises to capture the true spirit of game day, blending the emotion of nail-biting finishes and heartbreak with Fireball's iconic cinnamon-sweet flavor that's sure to score big with fans.



"In football, few things - aside from Fireball, of course - are better than the sweet taste of victory, especially when that W comes at the expense of your biggest rivals," said Danny Suich, Global Brand Director for Fireball. "Our brand is all about embracing that competitive spirit, but amping it up with a little more spice. We're on a mission to capture the soul of rivalries - aka the tears of losers - at this season's biggest games. The expected result? A one-of-a-kind whisky bottling that is sure to become the ultimate showpiece allowing for supreme bragging rights next season."

How will Crierball get made? It all starts by finding football's most dedicated fans and biggest crybabies, so Fireball is going where those folks are sure to be: the most anticipated pro and collegiate rivalry games of the season. On those dates, Fireball will be stationed near each stadium once the games conclude, fully outfitted in red hot gear and donning "Fireball Tear Collector" uniforms for easy identification. Weeping, defeated fans will be asked to donate their tears to a noble cause: the creation of Crierball Whisky.

Rivalry games where Fireball will be:



November 2: Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, GA

November 10: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys in Dallas, TX

November 17: Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears in Chicago, IL

November 17: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, PA

November 30: Auburn Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, AL November 30: Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, OH

There isn't a limit on the quantity of tears that can be collected on the specified dates - the more bawling there is, the more tears for future whisky infusion. Every drop shed and shared will be captured and stored in sealed, sterile jars then safely transported to a secure facility for storing and distillation. All watery eyes are welcome.

"We expect the tears we capture

will undergo a meticulous, months-long process of sterilization and distillation before ultimately becoming Crierball. Our plan is to have this salty-cinnamon innovation ready for next football season

so the victorious can hold last season's triumph over their rivals' heads for just a little bit longer," said Suich.

Fireball will be announcing the exact locations for activations near each stadium on its social channels leading up to game day all month long. Follow along at @FireballWhisky on Instagram and

to be the first to know.

Crierball plays off the new ad campaign Fireball unveiled earlier this year featuring comedians, friends and diehard football fans Stavros Halkias and Andrew Santino. The ads capture the intense spirit of football rivalries, highlighting how far fans will go to support their teams - whether it's getting embarrassing tattoos or shaving their eyebrows off - all while enjoying Fireball. Centered around the tagline "Ignite Your Rivalry," this campaign was also Fireball's first paid advertising push on TikTok.

About Fireball

About Fireball

Fireball Whisky. Tracing its roots all the way to Canada, Fireball is known to ignite any occasion – from a round of golf, to happy hour and everything in-between. Made using natural cinnamon flavor, Fireball is best enjoyed straight up as an ice-cold shot.

Please Drink Responsibly. Whisky with Natural Cinnamon Flavor. 33%/Alc/Vol. Produced by Sazerac Company, Louisville, KY

SOURCE Sazerac

