12 Old Quarters Gutted In Fire In Jammu Outskirts
Date
10/29/2024 9:07:05 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Twelve quarters of displaced Kashmiri Pandits were gutted in a fire on the outskirts of Jammu city on Tuesday.
The fire reportedly started in one of the old quarters in the Purkhoo camp area and quickly spread, they said. Fire service personnel and equipment were rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze.
ADVERTISEMENT
Though no one was reported hurt, most of the household goods and a two-wheeler was gutted.
ADVERTISEMENT
“We have lost everything in the fire. Cash, records, and gold. They were all destroyed. We are once again homeless,” said Naveen Pandita, a resident of the camp.“Twelve quarters occupied by 5 to 6 families were gutted,” he said.
Pandita alleged that no one from the district administration or the relief department has come to assess the extent of the damage.
Read Also
Over 150 Injured, 8 Seriously, In Fireworks Accident At Kerala Temple Festival
Wedding Turns Tragic As Fire Engulfs Groom's House In Lasjan
The migrants urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to provide them compensation on the pattern of the Warwan in Kishtwar.
“We want the intervention of the Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha ji,” Santoshi, another camper, said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29102024000215011059ID1108828981
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.