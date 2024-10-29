United States Education Market Advisory: News, Insights & Trends Shaping The Prek-12 And College Markets
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Education market Advisor " newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United States Education Market Advisor : News, Insights & Trends Shaping the Education industry has been the pre-eminent source of business news and analysis for educational publishing and marketing for over 40 years. Each issue is tightly packed with news and alerts to upcoming adoptions, mergers and acquisitions and tested success strategies for PreK-12 and college markets. Our publication is relied upon by top executives and decision-makers at leading companies involved in the business of educational publishing.
The editorial team uses exclusive rankings of PreK-12, college and supplemental publishers by revenue and market share to benchmark publisher operations and help you evaluate and contrast them against each other.
The editors continually evaluate trends affecting the industry, assessing market opportunities, benchmarking performance among market leaders, and developing realistic, effective strategies for maximum short- and long-term growth among companies that provide instructional technology products and services.
With an emphasis on delivering a unique brand of metrics, analysis and short-and long-term perspective on events shaping the instructional materials industry, Education Market Advisor stands apart from other publications targeted to the educational publishing community.
Your subscription to Education Market Advisor will be delivered through the analyst's Knowledge Center platform.
The editorial mission is to thoroughly brief readers on the changes in demographics, enrollment and funding and how they will affect sales of core basal curriculum and technology products to schools and colleges. Subscribers to Education Market Advisor gain access to backstage looks at industry leaders and smaller publishers, insights into what's behind the latest textbook and software publisher alliances, and informed perspectives on strategies for non-adoption states.
Scope of coverage includes:
Core basal curriculum Supplemental instructional materials and assessment Supplemental materials Publisher strategies and exclusive rankings Enrollment and demographics State and federal funding overviews Legislative issues Trends in Testing New and evolving digital instructional technologies, platforms and tools Company financial results and stock reports Spotlight on state and district initiatives
Companies Featured
Accelerate Learning ACT Apex Learning Adtalem Akademos Amplify Barnes & Noble Education Bedford Boxlight Cambium Learning Capstone Carnegie Learning CatchOn Curriculum Advantage Curriculum Associates Discovery Education DreamBox Learning Edmentum Edsby Google for Education Freeman & Worth (Macmillan Learning) Benchmark Education Carnegie Learning Cengage (including National Geographic Learning) Chegg The College Board Coursera Follett Higher Education Global Education Grand Canyon education Goodheart-Willcox Great Minds Hand2Mind Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Illuminate Education Instructure/Canvas Kahoot! Kajeet Kaltura Learning Without Tears McGraw Hill Microsoft Education NetDragon Websoft/Promethean/Edmodo Newsela OverDrive Education Pasco Scientific PBI Works Pearson Perfection Learning PowerSchool Renaissance Safari Montage Savvas Learning Scholastic School Specialty Strategic Education Stride TCI Turnitin Vista Higher Learning Weld North VHS Learning John Wiley & Sons Zaner-Bloser Zovio 2U
