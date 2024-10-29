Sensei Biotherapeutics To Present At Two Upcoming Scientific Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced that the Company will present at two upcoming scientific conferences.

and Presentation Details:

PEGS Europe: Protein and Antibody Engineering Summit, November 5-7, 2024, Barcelona, Spain

Title: Selectively Targeting VISTA in the Tumor-Microenvironment with SNS-101, a Conditionally Active Monoclonal Antibody

Presenter: Edward van der Horst, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

Session: Antibody-Based Cancer Therapies

Date and time: Tuesday, November 5, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CET (Central European Time)

Society for Immunotherapy Cancer (SITC) 39 th Annual Meeting, November 6-10, Houston Texas

Title: Spatial proteomic profiling of VISTA and PSGL-1 interactions across cancer indications

Presenter: F. Donelson Smith, Ph.D., Senior Director, Biologics Discovery & Early Development

Presentation Type: Poster

Abstract Number: 70

Date and Time: Saturday, November 9, 2024, 12:15–1:45 p.m. & 7:00-8:30 p.m. CST.

Location: Level 1-Exhibit Halls AB (George R. Brown Convention Center)

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SNSE) is a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAbTM (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Sensei's lead investigational candidate is SNS-101, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. The company is also developing SNS-102, a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting V-Set and Immunoglobulin Domain Containing 4 (VSIG-4); SNS-103, a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting ecto-nucleoside triphosphate diphosphohydrolase-1 (ENTPDase1), also known as CD39; and SNS-201, a conditionally active VISTAxCD28 bispecific antibody consisting of a CD28 agonist arm and a pH-sensitive anti-VISTA arm. For more information, please visit , and follow the company on X @SenseiBio and LinkedIn .

Investor Contact:

Michael Biega

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Sensei Biotherapeutics

...

Media Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

...