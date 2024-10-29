HD Barcode LLC Introduces The HD Food Safety Code For Tracking And Tracing Foods In Case Of A Recall

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HD Food Safety Codes Allows for fast, secure food traceability information from the to the reseller

HD Safety Codes allows for detailed information in the code without a database or the internet

Supplemental codes can be added to the tracking information to identify process

Data is embedded in the encrypted code, no database needed. Protects farmers through resellers on origin, type, quantity of purchases, as well as sales.

- College ProfessorINDIALANTIC, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HD Barcode LLC is pleased to announce the HD Food Safety Code, a high density, secure, patented 2D code that allows food to be tracked and identified immediately from the farm to the reseller without requiring an online database or the Internet.In 2026 the Food and Drug Administration will require farmers, processors, distributors, and resellers including restaurants to provide a complete history of where the food originated. This will apply to foods that fall under FDA guidelines and have sales exceeding $250,000.Utilization of the HD Food Safety Code is unlike a QR code where each process is sent to the cloud and maintained, HD Food Safety Codes provides all the data in an encrypted code. This code can store up to 225 times the amount of data that a QR Code, or as a professor indicated, it is“A memory stick on paper”. To further reduce the amount of data entry time, each code can be scanned and added to the next code, creating a process similar to a“blockchain” without requiring the Internet.Currently, the FDA is looking at online solutions due to the limited data that can be in a standard 2D code, such as a QR Code that is public. This relies on each part of the process to enter and maintain that data. With the HD Food Safety Code, each process allows those in the supply chain from farmers to resellers to store standard data and enter only the variable data for that day, then generating a code. This also prevents having data that could be compromised or altered as codes are not public and each farm has their own authorization identifier in the code.The HD Food Safety code can also offer crucial support to Customs and Border Patrol by enabling them to authenticate food suppliers with a simple scan. Since only authorized suppliers can generate and print these codes, the system ensures secure and accurate information at a glance.A PowerPoint presentation is available with a demonstration video at YouTube link:For further information email: ...

