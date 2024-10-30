Think Big To Expand Into Middle East, Arab Gulf

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Think Big for and Logistics plans an ambitious expansion into the Middle East and Arab Gulf regions, building on its previous successes in the United States, Germany, South Africa, and Senegal.

Mohamed Kamal, Chairperson of Think Big, stated that the upcoming expansion plans are grounded in the company's achievements in international markets, including the United States, where Think Big has established itself as a provider of comprehensive and reliable shipping services, earning a reputation as one of the top shipping companies in the American market.

He emphasized Think Big's presence in Germany, where the company utilizes advanced technology to deliver highly efficient logistics solutions. Meanwhile, in the South African market, the focus is on fostering strong relationships with local customers and enhancing infrastructure, contributing to an increase in the company's market share. Additionally, Kamal discussed Think Big's operations in Senegal, which center on investing in local capabilities and providing logistics solutions tailored to meet the evolving market demands.

He pointed out that Think Big plans to expand its local operations by establishing modern logistics centers in strategic locations such as Cairo and Alexandria to enhance shipping and distribution efficiency.

He noted that Think Big's expansion in Saudi Arabia aligns with Vision 2030's goals to diversify the economy and reduce oil dependency. The company plans to bolster logistics infrastructure by establishing centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam to facilitate trade. Additionally, it aims to support local industries, such as petrochemicals and agriculture, and collaborate with government initiatives on projects like NEOM and the Red Sea.

Kamal highlighted the UAE's status as a key logistics hub, with Think Big aiming to provide integrated sea, air, and land freight services and build partnerships with industry leaders like DP World. The company also plans to adopt eco-friendly, sustainable logistics practices to reduce environmental impact. While noting current geopolitical challenges in the Middle East, Kamal sees them as temporary, urging continued efforts to expand and prepare for future opportunities.