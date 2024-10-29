Tommy Robinson gets put in prison for 18 months

(MENAFN) Tommy Robinson, a prominent British right-wing activist, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison by a judge for violating a court order related to libelous claims he made about a Syrian refugee. Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, argued that his imprisonment is a result of “speaking the truth.”



The case dates back to 2018 when Robinson made allegations on social regarding a Syrian student who had been assaulted at a secondary school in Yorkshire. He claimed that the student had a history of attacking female students, leading to a libel lawsuit filed against him. In 2021, a judge ruled in favor of the student, ordering Robinson to pay £100,000 (approximately $128,500) in damages and prohibiting him from repeating the claims.



Despite this ruling, Robinson continued to breach the court's injunction, maintaining that he possessed evidence indicating the Syrian teen had previously received a police caution for assault. His most significant breach occurred during a demonstration in London in July, where he screened a documentary that reiterated his unproven allegations.



During the sentencing hearing at Woolwich Crown Court in London, Justice Johnson emphasized the importance of upholding court orders in a democratic society founded on the rule of law. He stated, “Nobody is above the law. Nobody can pick or choose which laws or which injunctions they obey, or which they do not.” Justice Johnson highlighted that individuals must comply with court rulings, even if they personally disagree with them.



Robinson’s case has sparked considerable debate regarding freedom of speech, the responsibilities that come with it, and the consequences of ignoring legal rulings. The court’s decision underscores the judicial system's commitment to maintaining order and protecting individuals from unfounded claims, regardless of the speaker's public standing or beliefs.

