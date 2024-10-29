(MENAFN) The Chinese Foreign has issued a strong call for the United States to cease its militarization of space, highlighting concerns that such actions threaten global security. This demand follows recent announcements from Washington regarding the forthcoming deployment of satellite jamming technologies.



During a press briefing on Monday, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized Beijing's commitment to the peaceful use of outer space. He firmly opposed any arms race or the deployment of weaponry in space. Lin's remarks were a direct response to questions about potential threats posed to Chinese satellites by U.S. ground-based jammers.



“China once again urges the U.S. to stop spreading irresponsible remarks and to refrain from further military build-up in outer space,” Lin stated. He underscored the need for collaborative efforts to maintain lasting peace and security in this domain.



Lin also clarified that China does not intend to engage in a space race with any nation and is not pursuing superiority in outer space. He criticized Washington's characterization of space as a battleground, arguing that the U.S. is expanding its military capabilities and seeking to form alliances in the realm of outer space.



In a report from last week, Bloomberg highlighted the U.S. Space Force's plans to operationalize the first five out of a projected 32 weapons designed to disrupt Chinese and Russian satellite communications. These jammers, known as the Counter Communications System, or Meadowlands, are expected to be operational between January and March 2025, although the project has already faced significant delays.



The intended purpose of such technological weaponry is to inflict temporary damage during conflicts, aimed at countering the increasing number of Chinese and Russian space systems. This development further underscores the escalating tensions between the U.S. and China regarding their respective military strategies in outer space.



As both nations navigate this complex landscape, the implications of space militarization will likely remain a contentious issue, influencing global security dynamics and the future of international cooperation in outer space.

MENAFN29102024000045015687ID1108828405