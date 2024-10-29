Manchester City's midfielder Rodri clinches 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or award

(MENAFN) Manchester City's Rodri has been awarded the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or, recognizing him as the best player in the world. The prestigious award was presented at the 68th edition ceremony held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday. Despite suffering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury since September, Rodri's contributions to his team were pivotal last season, where Manchester City achieved an impressive 64 victories, aside from their FA Cup final loss to Manchester United.



In the rankings, Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham followed Rodri in second and third place, respectively. Meanwhile, the Women's Ballon d'Or went to Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, marking her second consecutive win. Her teammates Caroline Graham Hansen and Salma Paralluelo ranked behind her.



Emiliano Martinez, the Argentine goalkeeper from Aston Villa, made history by winning the Yachine Award for the best goalkeeper of the year, earning it back-to-back for the first time. Spanish international Jennifer Hermoso was honored with the Socrates Award for her involvement in social and charitable initiatives.



Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti received the Johan Cruyff Trophy for the best coach, while England's Emma Hayes, who led Chelsea's women's team and the US women's team to victory in the Paris Olympics, was named the best women's team coach.



The Gerd Muller trophy for the top scorer of the season was shared by Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, both netting 52 goals. Additionally, Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal received the Kopa Trophy for the best under-21 player.



Finally, Real Madrid, who were absent from the ceremony despite their remarkable achievements last season, including winning the Champions League, Spanish La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, and European Super Cup, was named the 2024 best men's football club. Barcelona, the Women's Champions League winners, was crowned the best women's football club of the year.

