Kuwait Set To Host Arabian Gulf Cup Draw On November 9

Doha, Qatar: The Supreme Organizing Committee for the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup has announced that the draw will take place on November 9.

The competition will be held in Kuwait from December 21 to January 3, 2025.

The draw ceremony, to be held at the Waldorf Astoria Kuwait Hotel at 7:00 pm, will be attended by of Sports and Youth H E Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, President of the Arabian Gulf Cup Federation (AGCFF), along with federation officials, delegations from the eight participating teams, and Gulf football stars.

Preparations are underway in Kuwait, with coordination meetings ongoing between the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation and the Supreme Organizing Committee. Tournament committees will also convene on the sidelines of the draw to finalise their leadership and work programs. The 26th Arabian Gulf Cup will feature eight teams: Asian champions Qatar, Yemen, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq. This edition marks the fourth under the AGCFF, led by H E Sheikh Hamad.

The tournament will follow a two-stage format: a group stage followed by knockout rounds. The eight teams will be divided into two groups, with Kuwait and defending champions Iraq heading each group. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, where the first-placed team in one group will face the second-placed team from the other. The semi-final winners will meet in the final match, where the champion will be crowned.