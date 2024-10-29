Qatar's Zainal Appointed Padel Asia President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation's (QTSBF) Secretary-General Tariq Darwish Zainal was named as President of the newly-created Padel Asia yesterday.

The announcement was made at the International Padel Federation's 34th FIP General Assembly in Doha by Luigi Carraro, who was unanimously re-elected as President of the world governing body yesterday. The meeting was held on sidelines of the World Padel Championships in Doha.

Carraro after being endorsed by 85% of the assembly members for the president's post expressed his gratitude to QTSBF President Nasser Al Khelaifi for his support for the padel.

“Every time padel hosts a major event in Qatar, it marks a turning point for our sport, and for that, I thank him”, Carraro said as he highlighted the sensational growth of padel

The assembly also elected a new Board, while the 'Olympics Project' Advisor will be Santiago Brito, President of the Argentine Federation. French player Benjamin Tison will lead the Athletes' Commission.