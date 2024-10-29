Tiramisu By Ruya Akyol Wins Bronze In A' Furniture Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tiramisu

Ruya Akyol's Innovative Pouf and Side Table Design Recognized for Excellence in Furniture Design by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Awards, a highly respected award program in the field of furniture design, has announced Ruya Akyol as a Bronze winner in the Furniture Design category for her exceptional work, "Tiramisu." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Akyol's design within the furniture industry, acknowledging its innovative features and outstanding craftsmanship.Tiramisu's award-winning design showcases its relevance to the evolving needs of modern living spaces. As urban dwellings continue to shrink in size, Akyol's multifunctional and easily movable pouf and side table offer a practical solution that aligns with the growing trend of compact furniture. By addressing the demands of diverse living scenarios, Tiramisu demonstrates its value to both the industry and potential customers.Akyol's Tiramisu collection stands out in the market with its unique blend of functionality and style. Inspired by the Italian dessert, the design features a contemporary silhouette that invites interaction, making it easy to grasp and move around. Available in various sizes with either a cushion or tray top, Tiramisu seamlessly transitions from a comfortable seating option to a convenient side table, enhancing its versatility in any living space.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition serves as a testament to Ruya Akyol's commitment to excellence and innovation in furniture design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further exploration and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of functional and aesthetically pleasing furniture.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ruya AkyolRuya Akyol, an Istanbul Technical University, Politecnico di Milano, and Domus Academy alumna, is a Milan-based designer and consultant known for her holistic approach to design. With a background working alongside renowned designers Claudio Bellini and Philippe Starck, Akyol's style seamlessly blends contemporary Italian and minimalist Scandinavian influences. Her practice encompasses product, furniture, and spatial design, as well as brand identity and art direction services.About FroaFroa Collection, crafted for life, offers a range of finely crafted products that prioritize comfort, refined aesthetics, and contemporary elegance. Collaborating with prestigious creative professionals, Froa combines distinctive designs into a harmonized, timeless collection. With a focus on superior craftsmanship, the best materials, and the latest production technologies, Froa ensures the quality and sustainability of each product, from concept to final stitch.About Ruya Akyol StudioRuya Akyol Studio, based in Milan and Istanbul, is a design and consultancy firm that provides comprehensive services, including product, furniture, and spatial design, as well as brand identity and art direction. The studio's holistic design approach creates homogeneous and clear brand identities, reflecting Akyol's signature style that synthesizes contemporary Italian and minimalist Scandinavian influences.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes noteworthy designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and the potential to positively influence industry standards. Winners are acknowledged for their professional execution and innovative use of materials and technology, showcasing their ability to effectively combine form and function. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that the awarded designs meet the highest standards of excellence in their respective categories.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating remarkable achievements, the competition drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties are invited to explore the A' Design Awards, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

