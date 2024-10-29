News18 India Hosts Fifth Edition Of Diamond States Summit In Uttarakhand

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Uttarakhand, October 28, 2024 - News18 India successfully organized the Uttarakhand edition of the Diamond States Summit in Dehradun, following the widely praised events in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Bihar. The summit provided a for meaningful discussions aimed at shaping a brighter future for Uttarakhand. It brought together prominent leaders, policymakers, and figures from across the nation, including Pushkar Singh Dhami (Chief Minister, Uttarakhand), Ganesh Joshi (Minister of and Rural Development), Prem Chand Aggarwal (Finance & Urban Development Minister), Rekha Arya (Minister of Women Empowerment and Child Development), Saurabh Bahuguna (Minister Of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Skill Development & Employment), Harish Rawat (Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand), Abhinav Kumar (DGP, Uttarakhand), K (IAS, Principal Secretary to CM) and Amit Sinha (IPS-ADGP, Special Principal Secretary, Sports & Youth Welfare) among others



Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, stated that, "The Congress only works to spread confusion and oppose good schemes like Agniveer, which offers better opportunities to soldiers. Our double engine government is focused on understanding the state's needs and delivering real development. Despite natural disasters, we are committed to rebuilding Uttarakhand and making life easier for the people, especially women, with initiatives like 30% reservation."



Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, Uttarakhand, Ganesh Joshi, said that "From a soldier's duty to a leader's journey, my family and I have always served the people. The struggles I faced made me who I am, and Uttarakhand's vision remains strong. Today, we honor our martyrs and build a state that upholds their sacrifice."



Finance & Urban Development Minister, Uttarakhand, Prem Chand Aggarwal, emphasized that "The Congress had 60 years in power, yet they never conducted a caste census-so why the need now? On the issue of 'spit jihad,' let it be clear that anyone engaging in such practices will not be tolerated. Our government is taking strict action. While we welcome people to come and work in Uttarakhand, we will not allow any instability to take root in our state."



Minister Of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Skill Development & Employment, Uttarakhand, Saurabh Bahuguna, expressed "Carrying forward the legacy of my grandfather and father is both an honor and a challenge. My focus remains on serving the people of Uttarakhand, not seeking the limelight. The faith our people have in BJP and PM Modi inspires every effort we put forth."



Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat, remarked "In politics, there are wins and losses, but it's troubling to lose even after winning. Haryana's politics has shifted from development to divisions based on caste and religion. The time will come when people stop enjoying slogans and start focusing on real issues. The caste census is necessary as a one-time experiment to understand the true economic conditions of different communities and address their problems."



The event wrapped up on a hopeful note, outlining an ambitious and progressive vision for Uttarakhand's future. It offered a crucial forum for thought leaders, policymakers, and specialists to engage in meaningful discussions, fostering collective efforts toward advancing the state's growth and development.

