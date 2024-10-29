'Salman Bhai Ko Kuch Hua To...': UP Man Threatens Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, '5,000 Shooter Maine Bombay Mein...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Uttar Pradesh resident has issued a warning to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, threatening dire repercussions“if something happens to Salman bhai.” The statement intensifies the tensions between Bishnoi's gang and star Salman Khan. The threat follows a series of violent incidents, including the recent shooting of Nationalist Party leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai, for which the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.

The man posted a on social issuing and said,“Sun Lawrence Bishnoi... 2,000 shooter tere pass tayyar hain toh, 5,000 shooter maine bhi bombay mein bhej rakhein hain. Salman Bhai ko kuch hua to theek nahin hoga Lawrence” ("Listen Lawrence Bishnoi...you have 2 thousand shooters ready and I have also sent 5 thousand shooters to Bombay. If something happens to Salman bhai, it will not be good Lawrence")

| 'Stay away from Salman Khan case': Pappu Yadav gets threats from Bishnoi gang

Reports indicate that the man hails from Deepemau Sohawal village in the Lalganj police station area of Raebareli . According to a News18 report citing local police officials, the man has recently returned from Mumbai and currently resides in his village.

| 'Salman Khan ko mandir jaa kar maafi maang leni chahiye...': Rakesh Tikait

According to media reports, Lalganj Circle Officer Anil Kumar Singh confirmed the young man's identity as Imran, a labourer and painter who works in Lucknow.

When questioned by the police, Imran admitted that he was intoxicated while recording the threatening video and posted it online in a bid to gain attention. Following their investigation, the police issued a warning to Imran and subsequently released him.

Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi animosity

According to the police, the animosity between Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan first became public in 2018 when Bishnoi, during a court appearance in Jodhpur, said,“We will kill Salman Khan. Everyone will know once we take action. I have not done anything as of now; they are accusing me of crimes for no reason.”

| 'Salman Khan offered money to Bishnoi community': Gangster Lawrence's family

Since then, the Dabban actor has received multiple threats to his life, with the matter reaching a tipping point in April this year when two shooters reportedly belonging to the Bishnoi gang fired gunshots outside the Bollywood star's Bandra residence. The duo was later arrested.

The enmity stems from the infamous blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan, which took place in 1998 during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan , irking the Bishnoi community that holds the animal in reverence.

| Lawrence Bishnoi's family 'spends ₹35-40 lakh annually' on 31-year-old gangster

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently incarcerated in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail, facing numerous charges, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and drug and arms smuggling across various states.