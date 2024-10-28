Global Semiconductor Gases Market Set For 7.1% Growth, Reaching $12.63 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2024

The gases market has experienced strong growth in recent years, increasing from $9.08 billion in 2023 to $9.73 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to the expansion of the semiconductor industry, the trend toward miniaturization of electronic devices, global electronics manufacturing developments, the need for clean room environments, and ongoing research and development efforts.

Global Semiconductor Gases Market Size: What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The semiconductor gases market is projected to see significant growth in the coming years, reaching $12.63 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT), the growth of the electric vehicle market, increased focus on supply chain resilience, green semiconductor manufacturing practices, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI).

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Semiconductor Gases Market?

The increasing demand for semiconductors is expected to drive the growth of the semiconductor gas market in the future. Semiconductors, which are crystalline solids with electrical conductivity between that of insulators and conductors, rely on semiconductor gases during their manufacturing processes. These gases are essential for various steps such as chemical vapor deposition (CVD), etching, and cleaning. As the demand for semiconductors continues to rise, the need for semiconductor gases in production processes will also increase, fueling market growth.

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Semiconductor Gases Market?

Key players in the semiconductor gases market include Air Water Inc., Air Liquide Ltd., Solvay SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., American Gas Product, Showa Denko K.K., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Iwatani Corporation, Toho Gas Co Ltd., Tokuyama Corporation, Westfalen AG, Hyosung TNC Corporation, Messer Group GMBH, Nippon Gases Co Ltd., Ichor Systems Inc., Ube Industries Ltd., Sapura Specialty Gas, Osaka Soda Co Ltd., Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Guangdong Huate Gas Co Ltd., REC Silicon ASA, Praxair Technology Inc., Indiana Oxygen Inc

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Semiconductor Gases Market Size?

Leading companies in the semiconductor gas market are prioritizing research and development efforts to create advanced and innovative products, helping them maintain a competitive edge in the industry. By investing in R&D, these companies aim to introduce unique solutions that meet the evolving needs of semiconductor manufacturing, ensuring their continued market presence.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Semiconductor Gases Market?

1) By Type: Bulk Gases, Electronic Special Gases

2) By Process: Chamber Cleaning, Oxidation, Deposition, Etching, Doping, Other Processes

3) By Application: Semiconductor Component, Printed Circuit Board (PCBs), Displays, Solar (PV), Light Emitting Diode (LED), Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Semiconductor Gases Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Semiconductor Gases Market?

Semiconductor gases are a specialized group of gases used during the semiconductor manufacturing process. They play a crucial role in depositing, etching, and cleaning different materials at various stages of production, ensuring the precise fabrication of semiconductor components.

The Semiconductor Gases Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Semiconductor Gases Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Semiconductor Gases Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into semiconductor gases market size, semiconductor gases market drivers and trends, semiconductor gases competitors' revenues, and semiconductor gases market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

