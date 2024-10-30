Shows Mental Bankruptcy: Tarun Chugh Slams Delhi Minister Over Ayushman Bharat Claims

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on wednesday criticised AAP Saurabh Bharadwaj's comments on the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and the ruling dispensations of Delhi and West Bengal of depriving their citizens of its benefits because of their "mental bankruptcy."

Saurabh Bharadwaj had voiced concerns over the limitations of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, claiming that it often leaves poor patients with substantial costs once the scheme's Rs 5 lakh coverage cap is exhausted, even in hospitals.

Claiming Delhi's healthcare model to better than Ayushman Bharat, he said, "Delhi Government hospitals offer unlimited free treatment, covering all medical needs without cost, from tests to medicines. Additionally, accident victims receive free care at any private hospital."

The AAP leader also challenged BJP representatives to visit Delhi's government hospitals, claiming that nearly 50 per cent of patients admitted are from BJP-governed states like Uttar Pradesh.

Tarun Chugh slammed Bharadwaj's remarks and said, "Political leaders making such statements about people's health in Delhi and Bengal reveal a deep-seated mental bankruptcy. Denying the people of Delhi and Bengal access to the Ayushman Bharat scheme is disheartening."

Speaking to IANS, Chugh praised the Ayushman Bharat scheme, highlighting a recent Rs 12,850 crore enhancement providing an additional Rs 5 lakh medical cover for elderly individuals above 70 from all backgrounds.

"This scheme has already benefited around 40 crore Indians, providing critical care for free," he said and added, "AAP and TMC's opposition to this initiative reflects their sick mentality."

He asserted that the Ayushman Bharat has enabled millions to obtain free treatment for severe conditions, helping them recover without financial strain.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed that the political decision of the West Bengal and Delhi governments not to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme has left the elderly citizens unable to access free treatment under the scheme.