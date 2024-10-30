Zeenat Aman Contemplates Over Imperfection And Self-Obsession

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Veteran Zeenat Aman, who is known as the Queen of Instagram, is mulling over imperfections, and how social has aggravated the problem of self-obsession.

The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared several pictures from her photoshoot which she did in Goa.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote,“The first and last image are from our impromptu shoot in Goa, along with a few BTS! My photographer @taralouphoto and stylist @taniafadte are quite unhappy with the way my bob looks in this opening image but I decided to post it anyway. I had blow dried my hair myself that morning but it didn't quite hold against the late monsoon humidity”.

She questioned how strange it is when people minutely scrutinise their own physical appearance.

She continued,“I haven't checked the research, but I imagine social media has only made our skin-deep self obsessions worse. I see it on my own feed - already beautiful people airbrushed into insipid facsimiles of one another. Every unique physical characteristic homogenised. It's especially sad when one considers the physical traits they find beautiful in the people they love. It's usually something that makes them unique and which we would never want them to change. Don't think for a moment that I haven't and don't experience this strange dysmorphia myself”.

She further mentioned that it is particularly prevalent in the film industry, where women especially are subject to the public gaze and commentary at all times.

“So today, I invite you to honour the unique physical traits of someone you love by celebrating their quirks. Tag them in the comments and pay them a compliment. It could be about their crooked smile, their bushy eyebrows, their grey-streaked hair, the scar on their forehead, the bump on the bridge of their nose, their cushy love handles... Our beauty standards will always be shaped to some extent by what we see on our screens, but our love should never be dictated by it! A sincere thank you to the designers who loaned their beautiful creations to us for this shoot”, she added.