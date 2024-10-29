Riyadh hosts Global CSR Forum 2024 opens, sponsoring sustainable development

(MENAFN) The Global CSR Forum 2024 opened in Riyadh on Tuesday, gathering leaders from diverse sectors to champion sustainable development under the auspices of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel, the two-day event operates under the theme “From Commitment to Impact,” organized by Saudi Arabia's Human Resources and Social Development Ministry. Attracting a notable lineup of government ministers, international CEOs, and CSR experts, the forum serves as a key platform for examining corporate social responsibility’s expanding global influence.



Saudi Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmad Al-Rajhi welcomed attendees on behalf of King Salman, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s vision to establish a premier space for dialogue on social responsibility. In his opening remarks, Al-Rajhi highlighted the forum’s role in fostering global partnerships and pioneering new frameworks for collaboration between public and private sectors. This mission, he noted, is essential for advancing sustainable development across diverse industries and regions.



Al-Rajhi further emphasized the forum’s purpose in enabling knowledge sharing and addressing the hurdles in CSR. He stressed the growing necessity of private sector involvement in sustainability, pointing to the increasing importance of CSR in today’s corporate world. By expanding engagement from private entities, he argued, sustainability initiatives can achieve a greater scale and impact, aligning with global goals.



The minister also highlighted the transformative shift within CSR, marked by the adoption of innovation, sustainable digitization, and strategic integration within business practices. He praised Saudi Arabia's achievements in social responsibility, describing the country’s progress as a “story of transformation and empowerment.” This evolution includes corporate moves toward renewable energy and the circular economy, affirming the Kingdom’s commitment to environmental and community-focused growth.

