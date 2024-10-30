Two Killed, 4 Others Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Banihal

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that a vehicle bearing registration number PB36- J-3100 while carrying met an accident near Magarkote flyover.

Two people were killed including a driver and a woman, and four others were injured in the incident.

All the injured have been shifted to Sub-district hospital Banihal for treatment. All the passengers belong to Maharashtra state, they said.

Meanwhile, police has registered a case in this regard and investigation have been taken up.

