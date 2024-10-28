Ternopil Region's Residents Obtain Business Development Grants Worth UAH 170M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 1,500 new jobs will be created in the Ternopil region thanks to grant assistance for the creation and development of own businesses.

The relevant statement was made by Ternopil Regional Employment Center Director Mykola Horodetskyi in a commentary to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“In the Ternopil region, a total of 721 projects have been approved as part of the Own Business [Vlasna Sprava] microgrant programme. About UAH 170 million in grant assistance was allocated for them. assistance was provided for businesses operating in such sectors as trade, and social services, manufacturing, farming, horticulture, floriculture, food, education, beauty, recreation, etc. Overall, more than 1,500 new jobs will be created,” Horodetskyi told.

Since July 2022, microgrants have helped 119 individuals (including 15 formerly unemployed) to start their own business. Additionally, 532 existing entrepreneurs and 70 legal entities are developing their businesses and have already recruited more than 1,000 workers. Of them, 820 applicants were employed with the support of Ternopil Regional Employment Center, including 70 internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The grant programme's winners include IDPs and relocated businesses. More than UAH 93 million worth of grant funds has already been returned to the state and local budgets through tax payments and obligatory charges.

A reminder that the 'Made in Ukraine' regional office opened in the city of Ternopil.