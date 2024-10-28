US Election 2024: Julia Roberts' Empowering Message To Women In New Ad: 'Your Vote For Kamala Harris Is Your Choice'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Oscar-winning Julia Roberts is urging women across the United States, particularly those with conservative partners, to vote for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election-even if they feel the need to keep it private. In a new ad from the progressive evangelical group Vote Common Good, Roberts narrates a scenario underscoring the privacy and autonomy of women's votes, suggesting they can make their own choices in the booth without needing to disclose them to their spouses.

The 30-second ad shows two women entering a voting booth, one of whom is seen selecting Harris on her ballot. As they exit, a man-presumably her husband-asks if she made the“right choice.” She responds confidently,“Sure did, honey,” before sharing a subtle, knowing smile with her friend. Roberts's voiceover reinforces the message:“Remember, what happens in the booth stays in the booth,” highlighting the confidentiality of voting.

| US Presidential Election 2024 campaign enters final week: 5 key things to watch

The advertisement resonates with messages delivered by former First Lady Michelle Obama during a recent rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where she addressed the importance of women's independence in voting decisions. Speaking to women who may not feel heard or valued in their households, Michelle Obama emphasized,“Your vote is a private matter,” adding that casting their ballots can allow women to support issues that directly impact them and the future.

| Youth poll shows Kamala Harris winning Gen Z's heart

She stated,“You get to choose. You get to use your judgment and cast your vote for yourself and the women in your life,” reinforcing the notion that women's empowerment in voting can significantly impact the upcoming election.

| Julia Roberts under fire over remarks at Kamala Harris campaign rally in Georgia

The ad comes at a time when women's issues, privacy, and autonomy are at the forefront of public discourse. In the video, Roberts's message underscores the sentiment that women should feel empowered to make voting decisions that reflect their own beliefs, even if these differ from those of their partners.