(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On October 27, 2024, launched a devastating attack on a Chadian military base. The assault occurred at 10:00 PM on Barkaram Island in the Lake Chad region, near the Nigerian border.



Over 200 Chadian were stationed at this remote outpost. The militants overwhelmed the garrison's defenses, killing at least 40 Chadian troops, including the unit commander.



They seized weapons and ammunition, set fire to with heavy weapons, and occupied the base until dawn. The attackers retreated with a substantial cache of arms and munitions.



Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno responded quickly. He visited the attack site early Monday morning and launched "Operation Haskanite" to pursue the militants.



Deby assured the local population and security forces of his commitment to defend the nation. This attack is one of the deadliest against Chadian forces in recent years.







The Lake Chad region, with its maze of islands, has long been a hideout for groups like Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The Boko Haram Insurgency

The Boko Haram insurgency, which began in 2009, has claimed over 40,000 lives and displaced more than two million people. Chad , Nigeria, Niger, and Cameroon have been fighting this threat for years, with no clear end in sight.



This recent attack highlights the ongoing security challenges in the Sahel region. Despite efforts by national armies and international partners, jihadist groups continue to operate.



The situation remains volatile, with frequent attacks on both military and civilian targets. The assault comes at a time of political change within Chad's military structure.



Some sources link recent military restructuring to disagreements over Chad's position on the conflict in Sudan, adding complexity to the situation.



As Operation Haskanite unfolds, the world watches to see how effective the response will be. This latest attack serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that lie ahead in the quest for peace and stability in this troubled region.

