Ethiopia-Kenya Green Power Highway: Uniting East Africa’S Energy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ethiopia-Kenya electric highway, launched in 2023, is reshaping East Africa's landscape. This 1,045-kilometer power line links Wolayta-Sodo in Ethiopia to Suswa in Kenya. It's more than just wires; it's a bridge to a shared energy future.



John Mativo, head of Kenya Electricity Transmission Company, explains the project's origins. Around 2010, East African countries decided to connect their power grids.



They wanted to share energy resources and support each other. This line allows countries to balance their grids and pool resources. Ethiopia contributes hydropower, while Kenya adds geothermal and wind energy.



The project uses High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) technology to move electricity efficiently. Tewoderos Ayalew from Ethiopian Electric Power highlights HVDC's benefits.



It cuts energy loss, reduces building costs, and makes cross-border power sharing easy. The system converts AC to DC in Ethiopia, sends it to Kenya, then back to AC.







The project, which cost $1.26 billion, received $338 million from the African Development Bank. Other funders include the World Bank , the French Development Agency, and both governments.

Kenya's Renewable Energy Revolution

Kenya, with 95% renewable electricity, gains competitiveness. Kipkemoi Kibias of Ketraco says clean energy attracts investors, especially in manufacturing. The project also creates jobs. At Suswa station, 70 out of 100 workers are local.



Sylvia Kinaiya, a Maasai engineer, feels proud to contribute to her community. She shows that women can excel in technical fields while being mothers. The project promotes gender equality in engineering.



The power line helps integrate fluctuating renewable energy into regional grids. John Mativo says it ensures Kenya has enough green energy for industrial growth. Kenya aims for 100% renewable energy by 2030.



This electric highway is more than infrastructure. It's a vision of green energy driving regional cooperation and sustainable development. East African countries can now share power resources effectively.



Tewoderos Ayalew believes the region can meet its own needs and supply neighbors. This pioneering project paves the way for shared prosperity and a sustainable energy transition in East Africa.

