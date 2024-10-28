UNITED SCHOOLS ASSOCIATES (USA) RECOGNIZED AS A TOP 100 MINORITY BUSINESS ENTERPRISE (MBE®)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) Honors United Associates (USA) as One of the Best in the Region!

The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) proudly announces that United Schools Associates (USA) has been selected as a winner of the 2024 Top 100 MBE® Award. This prestigious honor recognizes minority business owners across Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia for their exceptional entrepreneurial accomplishments, professionalism, and commitment to community impact.

The Top 100 MBE Awards®, launched in 2007, celebrate the creativity, leadership, and achievements of regional minority business enterprises (MBEs). These businesses are recognized for their ability to inspire through success and innovation.

Sharon R. Pinder, President and CEO of CRMSDC, shared her excitement:“Our Board of Directors, corporate members, and business community celebrate the outstanding achievements of the 2024 Top 100 MBEs®. Your dedication and hard work truly make a difference.”

The award will be presented during CRMSDC's 39th Annual Leaders and Legends Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at the MGM National Harbor, 101 MGM National Ave, Oxon Hill, MD 20745.

Wendell Carter, President & CEO of United Schools Associates (USA), expressed his gratitude:“I am both proud and excited to receive such a prestigious award and to be recognized among this remarkable group of awardees. I thank God, our amazing team, clients, partners, and my family for their unwavering support and commitment to our success.”

About the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC)

CRMSDC is a non-profit economic development organization promoting business growth in Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Northern Virginia. CRMSDC's programs enhance diversity and innovation within corporate supply chains by connecting corporate and government entities with certified minority-owned businesses to foster success in competitive marketplaces.

Founded in 1972, CRMSDC is one of 23 regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council. Headquartered in Maryland, with an office in Northern Virginia, CRMSDC also manages two U.S. Department of Commerce-funded programs that assist minority-owned firms in creating jobs, competing globally, and expanding their businesses.

About United Schools Associates (USA)

Established in 2013, United Schools Associates (USA) specializes in Worksite Group Benefits for school employees, providing a comprehensive suite of offerings that includes Group Health Insurance, Paycheck Protection, Critical Illness coverage, Injury Protection, Life Insurance, Vision, Dental, Retirement Plans, and HR solutions.

USA holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has earned over 350 5-star client reviews, underscoring its commitment to exceptional service.

In March 2020, USA expanded its services by launching Benlocity , a division focusing on employee benefits, HR, insurance, and payroll services for businesses with 10 or more employees. Benlocity offers Third Party Administration (TPA), Employee Assistance Programs (EAP), and benefits concierge services to diverse organizations.

Since its inception, Benlocity has partnered with esteemed organizations, including the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office, Guardian Civic League, Federal Protective Services, and others, further strengthening its presence and community impact. In 2023, USA launched href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">eventefi, a consumer-focused platform offering Instant Insurance for All Types of Life Events. Through Eventefi, consumers can purchase insurance products directly, with no medical exams or blood tests required, simplifying the process of obtaining coverage for life's most important moments.

For more information, please visit: | |

