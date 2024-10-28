Funds Avenue Embraces Zeidler Group's Lawyer-Educated AI To Enhance Marketing Compliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Funds Avenue adopts Zeidler Group's lawyer-educated AI solution to enhance the efficiency of reviewing fund marketing documents.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zeidler Group , a leading and compliance firm specialising in the investment funds industry, is pleased to announce its partnership with Funds Avenue, a Luxembourg-domiciled AIFM and Management Company. Funds Avenue has proudly adopted Zeidler Group's lawyer-educated AI solution, powered by advanced Large Language Models (LLMs), to enhance the efficiency of reviewing investment fund marketing documents.Established in 2008, Zeidler Group has been at the forefront of legal technology innovations, dedicated to transforming legal and compliance operations with smart, efficient solutions. Zeidler Group's suite of products includes the AI-powered Marketing Material Review Tool (MMR-Tool), workflow tools, reporting, and a due diligence module, as well as other LegalTech and RegTech solutions tailored for the investment funds sector.A Strategic Partnership for Regulatory ComplianceFunds Avenue, known for delivering tailored solutions to clients facing complex regulatory challenges, is now leveraging Zeidler Group's MMR-Tool to automate the review of key investment fund marketing materials. These include pitch book presentations, flyers, and other promotional materials, ensuring compliance with a broad range of legal and regulatory requirements.Driving Efficiency with Lawyer-Educated AIArne Zeidler, CEO & Founder of Zeidler Group, commented on the partnership:“We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Funds Avenue, a firm that shares our vision for innovation in the asset management industry. Our lawyer-educated AI solution was built with forward-thinking asset managers and management companies in mind. In today's regulatory landscape, speed and accuracy are non-negotiable, and our AI-driven solution ensures both. We're proud to provide Funds Avenue with the tools to deliver unparalleled service to their clients, and this collaboration underscores the growing need for intelligent solutions that adapt to the future of legal and regulatory compliance.”Jacques Collins, Chief Operating Officer at Funds Avenue, added:“Adopting Zeidler 's solution marks a significant step forward in how we serve our clients. The complexity of regulatory requirements across multiple jurisdictions demands a solution that not only keeps pace but outperforms traditional review methods. By integrating the MMR-Tool into our operations, we're able to deliver faster, more precise reviews, reducing the risk of non-compliance and freeing up valuable time for our team to focus on more strategic client initiatives.”About the MMR-ToolZeidler Group's MMR-Tool is an AI-powered, lawyer-educated application that automates the review of investment fund marketing materials against a comprehensive range of regulatory frameworks. Developed and maintained by Zeidler Group's team of expert investment fund lawyers, the tool covers over 30 national laws, circulars, and official publications.The MMR-Tool enables investment fund professionals to upload a wide variety of marketing materials-such as factsheets, brochures, pitch presentations, and fund commentary, in a variety of languages-and have them reviewed in just minutes, drastically reducing the time and cost of traditional legal reviews.The MMR-Tool also includes coverage of U.S. regulations, including the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, SEC Investment Adviser Marketing Final Rule, FINRA Communications with the Public, Securities Act of 1933, and GIPS® standards. Additionally, it covers European regulations, including ESMA Marketing Communication Guidelines, national“gold-plating” rules, and Swiss and UK marketing communication standards.One of the standout features of the MMR-Tool is its“Consistency Check,” which ensures alignment between marketing materials and key fund documents, such as the UK UCITS KIID, PRIIPs KID, and the fund prospectus.Experience the MMR-Tool in ActionBook a personalised demo today and witness how marketing material reviews can be completed in minutes.About Zeidler GroupZeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm and compliance provider offering scalable services to the asset management industry. Zeidler Group fosters collaborative, strategic partnerships by delivering innovative digital solutions and bespoke, research-based legal advice and regulatory guidance. The firm serves more than 250 clients with aggregate assets under management exceeding USD 1.5 trillion, including some of the industry's largest and most respected names, as well as boutique operators.About Funds AvenueFounded in 2014 and headquartered in Luxembourg, Funds Avenue specialises in AIFM governance services and cross-border fund distribution. Operating under an open architecture model, the firm provides tailored regulatory solutions to over 80 clients worldwide, including expertise in alternative investments such as private equity, private debt and real estate.Media Contact

